AUTISM SPEAKS TO HONOR TALLULAH WILLIS AT LOS ANGELES GALA

The star-studded event will recognize autistic entrepreneur and artist Tallulah Willis and prominent autism advocates in celebration of autism inclusion in entertainment

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy group dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism spectrum disorder throughout their lifespan, is hosting its reimagined Los Angeles Gala at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The inspired event invites guests to "Journey Back to Old Havana for an Evening at the Copacabana," invoking the romance and intrigue of a bygone era. Grammy Award-winning musician and Oscar-nominated actor Andy Garcia will serve as the evening's lead entertainment with his award-winning CineSon All Stars band, adding to a spectacular night of nostalgia and philanthropy.

This year, Autism Speaks is honoring advocate Tallulah Willis, who has joined Autism Speaks in fostering understanding and inclusivity for the autism community since receiving her autism diagnosis earlier this year at age 30.

An entrepreneur and artist based in Los Angeles, Willis has been open about her mental health struggles and uses her platform to advocate for awareness and self-care in the hopes that her journey will serve as inspiration for those facing their own challenges. She joins a list of prestigious Celebrity Gala honorees and supporters from years past, including Dave Grohl, J.K. Simmons, Sarah McLachlan, the Parenthood cast, Alyssa Milano, the Disney family, Jeannie Mai, Molly Simms, Kristen Chenoweth, Naomi Campbell and many more.

Chaired by Autism Speaks Board Member of 12 years, Executive Leadership Council Lead and Special Education Attorney Georgianna Junco-Kelman, the event will feature celebrity blue carpet arrivals, a cocktail reception, live/silent auctions, dinner, dancing, an awards program, live entertainment and much more.

"It is a privilege to have the support of advocates like Tallulah in calling awareness to the most pressing issues for the autistic community," said Junco-Kelman. "While we are celebrating the strides we made in driving inclusion at past Autism Speaks Los Angeles Galas, work still needs to be done to ensure there are more opportunities, particularly in the entertainment sector, that allow people with autism to reach their full potential. In collaboration with local communities and supporters, we are proud to serve as key source of information, steadfast allies in the fight for greater representation, and champions for true acceptance of autistic people at every stage of life."

Funds raised from the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Gala will support advocacy, advances in care, research and innovation, services and supports for autistic individuals and their families, including Autism Speaks' information and referral support line, grants to researchers, local organizations and individuals, and online access to a nationwide database of providers. The funds will provide additional no-cost resources and tools to address the needs of autistic people from early diagnosis and intervention to transition to adulthood, aging with autism, and beyond.

About Autism Speaks

Autism Speaks is dedicated to creating an inclusive world for all individuals with autism throughout their lifespan. In response to the pressing needs of the 1 in 36 children and 1 in 45 adults with autism in the U.S. today, Autism Speaks provides resources and tools for autistic individuals of all ages and levels of support. Connecting millions of people with autism and their families to free services, supports, research, innovation and advances in care, the nonprofit serves as convener for the autism community with the goal of making a real difference for all people on the autism spectrum. To find resources, join an event or make a donation go to AutismSpeaks.org. Learn more and join the movement to #actfearlessly by following @AutismSpeaks on social media.

About Tallulah Willis

Tallulah Willis is an entrepreneur and artist based in Los Angeles. Having grown up in the spotlight, Tallulah has been open about her mental health struggles and uses her platform to advocate for awareness and self-care in the hopes that her journey will serve as inspiration for those facing their own challenges. Last year, Tallulah penned a candid, impactful piece for Vogue – Tallulah Willis on Grief, Healing, and the Road Ahead – which detailed her personal health history, her sobriety, and her experience with her father's dementia. The piece resonated with people around the world and garnered her a huge amount of attention and support. Outside of her advocacy, Tallulah's creative endeavors have spanned a variety of sectors from television and fashion to art and wellness. She is based in Los Angeles.

