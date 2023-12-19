Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Players in the Market - Otsuka, Jazz, MapLight, Vanda, ACADIA, AbbVie, Axial, Roche, Yamo

The progress observed in the last decade associated with the diagnosis, treatment, awareness, and funding, as well as improving the functioning of the family of a child with ASD would allow optimism in relation to the treatment in the future and fuel the growth of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period (2023─2032).

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, autism spectrum disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the total autism spectrum disorder treatment market size in the 7MM is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

As per DelveInsight estimates, autism spectrum disorder is four times more common among boys than among girls.

Leading autism spectrum disorder companies such as Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others are developing novel autism spectrum disorder drugs that can be available in the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel autism spectrum disorder drugs that can be available in the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market in the coming years. The promising autism spectrum disorder therapies in the pipeline include ARD-501, Brexpiprazole, JZP541, ML-004 (IR)/(ER) tablet, Tasimelteon Oral Capsule, Tasimelteon Liquid Suspension, Pimavanserin, Cariprazine, AB-2004, RO7017773, L1-79, and others.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Overview

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) presents as a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by challenges in social communication and interaction, alongside restricted and repetitive behavioral patterns. These difficulties typically emerge early in life, impacting daily functioning. The term 'spectrum' reflects the diverse range of symptoms, their severity, and the varying levels of skills and abilities among individuals with ASD. Scientists have identified multiple genes associated with ASD, primarily involved in the development of neural connections. Moreover, environmental factors, including gastrointestinal issues and immune system imbalances, are thought to contribute to its underlying causes. Diagnosis involves comprehensive evaluations by a multidisciplinary team, often comprising physicians, psychologists, and specialists like speech and occupational therapists.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

The autism spectrum disorder epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current autism spectrum disorder patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASD

Gender-specific Cases of ASD

Age-specific Cases of ASD

Total Treated Cases of ASD

Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market

Various interventions have been devised and investigated for application in young children with ASD. While these interventions may alleviate symptoms, enhance cognitive abilities and daily living skills, and optimize the child's capacity to engage in community activities, it's important to note that they do not constitute a cure for ASD. Presently, a range of autism spectrum disorder treatment options is accessible, with the most effective ones including applied behavioral analysis (ABA), occupational therapy, speech therapy, physical therapy, and pharmacological interventions.

Pharmacological autism spectrum disorder treatments have demonstrated efficacy in addressing certain behavioral symptoms associated with ASD, such as irritability, aggression, and self-injurious behavior. Notably, risperidone stands as the initial FDA-approved autism spectrum disorder treatment designed to manage symptoms linked to ASD in children and adolescents. These symptoms encompass aggressive behavior, deliberate self-injury, and temper tantrums.

Risperidone and aripiprazole currently stand as the sole FDA-approved medications for addressing irritability in children and adolescents with ASD. According to a study from 2009 published in Pediatrics, among a cohort of 98 children, by the eighth week, 52% of those administered aripiprazole (Abilify) observed a 25% or more reduction in symptoms related to autism-related irritability, contrasting with 14% in the placebo group. Slenyto represents a groundbreaking pharmacotherapeutic approach as the inaugural and solitary medication sanctioned for managing insomnia in children with ASD. Tailored as a prolonged-release melatonin minitablet, Slenyto has been meticulously formulated to cater to the distinct requirements associated with treating insomnia in this particular demographic, acknowledging and addressing their unique needs.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

ARD-501: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.

Brexpiprazole: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc./H. Lundbeck A/S

JZP541: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

ML-004 (IR)/(ER) tablet: MapLight Therapeutics

Tasimelteon Oral Capsule, Tasimelteon Liquid Suspension: Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Pimavanserin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cariprazine: AbbVie

AB-2004: Axial Therapeutics, Inc.

RO7017773: Hoffmann-La Roche

L1-79: Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC

Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market are expected to change in the coming years. The rising prevalence of ASD diagnoses globally has propelled significant growth in the autism spectrum disorder market. The autism spectrum disorder pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market during the forecast period. Moreover, partnerships, licensing agreements, and strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, and special designations from regulatory bodies are expected to drive the growth of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market in the 7MM. For instance, in May 2018, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to Yamo Pharmaceuticals' L1-79.

Furthermore, increased awareness, improved diagnostic tools, and a growing understanding of the spectrum's breadth contribute to higher detection rates. The pharmaceutical sector has responded with an uptick in research and development efforts, leading to a surge in therapeutic interventions targeting core symptoms and associated conditions. Additionally, the education sector has witnessed a demand for specialized services and tools to support individuals with ASD. Assistive technologies, educational software, and therapeutic interventions are becoming key components of the autism spectrum disorder market. Government initiatives and policies advocating for inclusive practices further shape the landscape, impacting both public and private sector involvement.

ARD-501, Brexpiprazole, JZP541, and other therapies are expected to enter the market by 2032, the new therapies having higher costs of therapy when compared to the existing off-label and generic therapies will act as tailwinds to drive the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. However several factors may impede the growth of the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. The high cost associated with ASD interventions, including therapy sessions, medications, and specialized education, poses a formidable obstacle for many families. Insurance coverage gaps and limited financial resources further exacerbate this challenge, creating disparities in access to essential services.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Autism Spectrum Disorder Companies Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, MapLight Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie, Axial Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Yamo Pharmaceuticals LLC, and others Key Pipeline Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapies ARD-501, Brexpiprazole, JZP541, ML-004 (IR)/(ER) tablet, Tasimelteon Oral Capsule, Tasimelteon Liquid Suspension, Pimavanserin, Cariprazine, AB-2004, RO7017773, L1-79, and others

Scope of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Report

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutic Market Assessment: Autism Spectrum Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Autism Spectrum Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Autism Spectrum Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Autism Spectrum Disorder Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

