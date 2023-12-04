Autistic activist Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, founder of Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails & Aaliyah Beauty Bar and 2023 McDonald's Change Leader, Awarded $10,000 at Afro Tech in Texas and Gives Back to Autism Community for the Holidays

News provided by

Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails & Aaliyah Beauty Bar

04 Dec, 2023, 20:25 ET

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a true trailblazer and advocate for inclusivity, is making waves and inspiring others with her remarkable journey. Despite the challenges she has faced, Aaliyah has not only excelled but also become a shining example of what individuals on the autism spectrum can achieve.

Continue Reading
Paving paths of progress and championing inclusivity, Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, accompanied by her loyal service dog, lights the way for others with their extraordinary journey.
Paving paths of progress and championing inclusivity, Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, accompanied by her loyal service dog, lights the way for others with their extraordinary journey.
Trailblazing with purpose: Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, an unwavering advocate for inclusivity, inspires waves of change with her remarkable journey.
Trailblazing with purpose: Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, an unwavering advocate for inclusivity, inspires waves of change with her remarkable journey.

Aaliyah, who is only 22 years old, is not only an entrepreneur but also the proud owner of the Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails & Aaliyah Beauty Bar. She is dedicated to making a positive impact in her community and has a strong passion for advocacy. As a result, she has taken concrete action to support families affected by autism. At her school, she provides training to individuals on the Autism Spectrum, and at her salon, she employs people on the autism spectrum.

Aaliyah Alicia's unwavering determination and unique perspective have propelled her to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Her story stands as a testament to the incredible potential and abilities of individuals on the autism spectrum, emphasizing the importance of fostering inclusivity and support for this community.

Recognizing the particular challenges faced by single parents raising children with autism during the holiday season, Aaliyah has decided to spread love and support. Through her initiative, Aaliyah plans to provide $500 to ten single parents, aiming to bring joy and relief to their lives during this festive season.

The winners of this heartwarming initiative will be announced during her interview on  majic 107..5 & 97.5 with the queen brand Sunday December 10, 2023 at 11 am.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Aaliyah Alicia Thompson
Founder, Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails
184 North Avenue Jonesboro Georgia 30236
Founder Aaliyah Beauty Bar
7240 Davidson PKWY Stockbridge Ga
Email For Any Press Inquires
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 470-919-3201 / 470-399-5356
aaliyahbeautybar__nail_school 

https://linktr.ee/aaliyahbeautybar

SOURCE Aaliyah Alicia Thompson School of Nails & Aaliyah Beauty Bar

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.