Autmow of OKC Revolutionizes Lawn Care Industry with Comprehensive Robotic Solutions and Sustainable Partnership with Kingbee Rentals

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autmow of OKC , a pioneering robotic turf solution company, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service to the Oklahoma City community. Specializing in robotic lawn mowing solutions, Autmow of OKC offers access to 8 different manufacturers, providing customers with a wide range of options to suit their specific needs and preferences.

What sets Autmow of OKC apart is its commitment to delivering end-to-end service, encompassing every aspect of the robotic lawn care experience. From initial consultation and feasibility studies to installation and personalized training, the company ensures a seamless transition to robotic mowing for its clients. Moreover, Autmow of OKC doesn't stop there - it also provides long-term service and repair, guaranteeing ongoing support and maintenance for its customers' peace of mind.

In a groundbreaking move towards sustainability, Autmow of OKC has partnered with Kingbee Rentals to utilize their electric fleet vans for the delivery of its landscaping solutions. By embracing electric vehicles, both companies are leading the charge towards a greener future and demonstrating their commitment to environmental responsibility.

"Autmow of OKC is thrilled to embark on this journey of innovation and sustainability," said Jason Scott, Founder and CEO of Autmow of OKC. "Our comprehensive approach to robotic lawn care, coupled with our partnership with Kingbee Rentals, underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only enhance the lives of our customers but also contribute to a healthier planet."

The decision to opt for electric fleet vans is rooted in the numerous benefits they offer, both for businesses and the environment. Electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and improving air quality in communities. Additionally, they are quieter and require less maintenance compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles, resulting in cost savings for businesses in the long run. By transitioning to electric fleets, Autmow of OKC and Kingbee Rentals are not only reducing their carbon footprint but also setting a precedent for sustainable practices within the landscaping industry.

"We are proud to partner with Autmow of OKC in their mission to revolutionize lawn care while prioritizing sustainability," said Chris Thomas, VP of Sales. "Kingbee's rental model is a game-changer for fleets that need vehicles immediately. We deliver work-ready vans on flexible terms so that growing companies can keep vehicles on the road while meeting fluctuating demand."

Autmow of OKC is now accepting inquiries and appointments for robotic lawn care consultations. For more information about the company and its services, please visit www.autmowokc.com or contact [email protected].

About Autmow of OKC: Autmow of OKC is part of the Autmow Network of Certified Sales and Service Partners, consisting of over 30 locations across the US. A leading provider of robotic turf equipment. Partnering with different manufacturers, the company offers a diverse range of autonomous and semi-autonomous solutions to meet commercial and consumer needs. Committed to excellence and sustainability, Autmow of OKC delivers end-to-end service, from consultation and installation to training and long-term maintenance.

About Kingbee Rentals: Kingbee Rentals was created in 2021 as a solution to fleet fulfillment. With one of the largest cargo van allocations in the country, the company supplies fleets with wrapped, work-ready vans that are maintenance free, upfitted with shelving and racks, and delivered to jobsites nationwide. The company's rental model offers a cost-effective method for businesses to integrate EVs into their fleets without making significant financial adjustments.

