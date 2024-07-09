Auto Allies Acquires TrafficTicketInsurance.com

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Allies Corporation, the nation's leading traffic ticket protection service, specializing in everyday automobile drivers, has acquired the assets of TrafficTicketInsurance.com.

Traffic Ticket Protection is a subscription service pioneered by Auto Allies to provide legal defense for traffic tickets and auto-related issues for a low monthly fee. For less than $1 a day, members receive coverage for attorney fees, representation in court, and access to a nationwide network of experienced attorneys.

The service aims to simplify the legal process following a Traffic Ticket. It allows members to upload their tickets and have legal professionals handle the rest, without disruption of their daily lives. This service not only simplifies the legal process but also provides peace of mind.

"Future acquisitions are part of our growth strategy. Along with organic growth, we continue to seek acquisitions with like-minded companies such as TrafficTicketInsurance.com , that are market leaders in providing high-quality services to the automobile industry," said Cameron Berta, President and CEO of Auto Allies Corporation.

About Auto Allies

Getting started is easy. Simply provide the details and snap a picture of your ticket. From there, leave the rest to us. Once your ticket is uploaded, our AutoDefense™ Mode springs to action aligning your case with the perfect lawyer and preparing your defense automatically for you. Our technology takes charge so you can reclaim your focus on life's priorities, staying informed with real-time updates on your case.

With the comprehensive protection offered by Auto Allies, you can drive with confidence, knowing that professional legal support is always at your fingertips.

Auto Allies provides access to a nationwide network of provider attorneys to its members and their covered family members through membership based participation. Auto Allies Corporation, its officers, employees, and sales associates do not directly provide legal representation or legal advice.

