AUTO AND FLEET MECHANIC READY TO SERVE DISPLACED DEALERSHIP CUSTOMERS

MODESTO, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto and Fleet Mechanic, a trusted name in the automotive repair industry, is stepping up to provide exceptional service to customers affected by the recent closures and service disruptions at local dealerships.

Owners Judi and Bob Harvey are committed to filling the service gap left by dealerships that are closing their doors or failing to meet customer expectations. "We understand the frustration and inconvenience these dealership changes can cause," said Bob Harvey. "We want to assure the community that we're here to provide the reliable, high-quality service they deserve."

As the harvest season approaches, Auto and Fleet Mechanic is also focusing on its agricultural customers, who typically drive diesel trucks. The company is offering comprehensive AC maintenance and freon services, crucial for those long, hot days in the field.

"We know how important it is for our Ag customers to have their vehicles in top condition during the harvest season," said Judi Harvey. "We're ready to provide the specialized services they need, including diesel truck maintenance."

Auto and Fleet Mechanic is inviting all customers previously served by dealerships to experience the difference of a locally owned, customer-focused auto repair shop. The company prides itself on its high standards of service, its experienced team of mechanics, and its commitment to keeping customers' vehicles running smoothly.

Auto and Fleet Mechanic, owned and operated by Judi and Bob Harvey, has been serving the local community with top-quality automotive repair services for years.

For more information, visit https://www.autoandfleetmechanic.com/ or call 209-408-1994

