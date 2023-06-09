AUTO AND FLEET MECHANIC READY TO SERVE DISPLACED DEALERSHIP CUSTOMERS

Auto & Fleet Mechanic

09 Jun, 2023, 17:00 ET

MODESTO, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto and Fleet Mechanic, a trusted name in the automotive repair industry, is stepping up to provide exceptional service to customers affected by the recent closures and service disruptions at local dealerships.

Owners Judi and Bob Harvey are committed to filling the service gap left by dealerships that are closing their doors or failing to meet customer expectations. "We understand the frustration and inconvenience these dealership changes can cause," said Bob Harvey. "We want to assure the community that we're here to provide the reliable, high-quality service they deserve."

As the harvest season approaches, Auto and Fleet Mechanic is also focusing on its agricultural customers, who typically drive diesel trucks. The company is offering comprehensive AC maintenance and freon services, crucial for those long, hot days in the field.

"We know how important it is for our Ag customers to have their vehicles in top condition during the harvest season," said Judi Harvey. "We're ready to provide the specialized services they need, including diesel truck maintenance."

Auto and Fleet Mechanic is inviting all customers previously served by dealerships to experience the difference of a locally owned, customer-focused auto repair shop. The company prides itself on its high standards of service, its experienced team of mechanics, and its commitment to keeping customers' vehicles running smoothly.

About Auto and Fleet Mechanic:

Auto and Fleet Mechanic, owned and operated by Judi and Bob Harvey, has been serving the local community with top-quality automotive repair services for years. The company specializes in a wide range of services, including AC maintenance and freon services, diesel truck maintenance, and more. Auto and Fleet Mechanic is dedicated to providing reliable, high-quality service to all customers, particularly those affected by recent dealership closures.

For more information, visit https://www.autoandfleetmechanic.com/ or call 209-408-1994

SOURCE Auto & Fleet Mechanic

