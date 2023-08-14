Auto camping equipment manufacturer DR Outdoor launches variable frame 'INTID 2-in-1 Folding Awning' with various functions

News provided by

DR OUTDOOR

14 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • 1.6~3.2m folding frame, Provides 3 x 4m wide shade

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DR Outdoor Inc. An auto camping product manufacturer that was selected as one of 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, has launched "INTID 2-in-1 Folding Awning" that adopts variable frames with various functions.

The characteristic of the INTID 2in1 Folding Awning is 1.6m long and compact when the frame is folded, but when unfolded, it becomes 3.2m, and if you connect the tarp using a patented connection, you can easily create a wide shade of 3m (horizontal) X 4m (vertical).

In addition, the existing Awning could not be installed in small cars or passenger sedans, but the advantage of this product is that it can be installed regardless of vehicle type because of its small length and volume. In addition, even when the Awnings are in use, the vehicle can be simply separated and moved with the shade as it is, and since it is a tarp-separated type, the shade can be installed alone without a vehicle. Another advantage of this product is that the patented foldable frame can be used compatibly with other companies' tarps, so customers who already have tarps and poles can purchase only frames.

The company explains that the TARP reduces rainwater inflow in case of rain, can be spread out to both the driver and passenger seats, and makes it convenient to use depending on the camping style.

The high-quality tarp made of polyester 300 Denier Ripstop has a water resistance of 10,000mm or more and blocks UPF 50+ and ultraviolet rays by 99.9% with a black coating, the variable slide-type high-quality aluminum 6061 pole is short when folded, so it can be stored in the trunk of a light car.

From last year to this year, DR Outdoor has exhibited its products at big events such as the International Motor Show, Auto Salon Week, KOAA GTT Show, and Seoul Mobility Show at BEXCO in Busan and KINTEX in Ilsan.

Song Hansu, CEO of the company, explained that he designed everything from frame to tarp based on his experience in running roof carriers and camping equipment stores since 2012 and introduced the product at crowdfunding "WADIZ" in June 2022.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C9LBCZVV

