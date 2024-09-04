Auto Care Association Celebrates Over 100,000 Letters Sent to Congress Urging Passage of REPAIR Act Legislation

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Auto Care Association is proud to announce a significant milestone in the ongoing fight for consumers' Right to Repair. Industry advocates and concerned citizens have now sent over 114,000 letters to Congress, demanding the protection of their right to choose where and how they repair their vehicles. This landmark achievement is a testament to the widespread support for fair competition and consumer choice in the automotive repair industry.

With over 114,000 letters sent, the message to Congress is clear: consumers and independent businesses alike are calling for laws that ensure equal access to repair information and parts, safeguarding their ability to make informed choices about their vehicles.

A fight for free and fair access

The Right to Repair movement is crucial to ensuring that vehicle owners and independent repair shops have access to the necessary tools, data and parts to maintain and repair vehicles, without being locked into costly manufacturer-restricted options. This milestone highlights the power of grassroots advocacy and the collective voice of consumers and industry professionals united in their call for fair legislation.

"As we reach this incredible milestone, it's clear that the issue of Right to Repair resonates deeply with Americans across the country," said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. "This is not just about fixing cars; it's about protecting consumer rights, preserving competition, and ensuring that the auto care industry remains a vibrant, competitive marketplace."

Over the past year, the campaign has gained significant traction, with participation from all 50 states. Notably, some of the strongest engagements have come from states such as California, Washington, Texas, New York and Florida, where consumers have voiced their concerns over rising repair costs and limited choices. The volume of letters demonstrates the strength of public sentiment on this issue.

Americans want repair freedom

A 2024 survey1 conducted by the Auto Care Association found that 79% of vehicle owners believe they should have the right to choose where their vehicle is repaired, and 82% expressed concern over manufacturers restricting access to repair information. Driving home the need for repair, 84% of shops rank right to repair as their top issue, with 63% currently experiencing issues with accessing repair data.

"These numbers highlight the urgent need for Congress to act," added Hanvey. "The current situation creates a lopsided market where large manufacturers hold all the power, and consumers and independent shops are left at a disadvantage. Ensuring Right to Repair is not just good for consumers—it's vital for the health of our economy."

With over 114,000 letters sent, the message to Congress is clear: consumers and independent businesses alike are calling for laws that ensure equal access to repair information and parts, safeguarding their ability to make informed choices about their vehicles.

This milestone comes at a critical time, as Congress continues to consider key legislation like the "REPAIR Act" (H.R. 906) that could shape the future of vehicle repair rights. The Auto Care Association remains committed to advocating for policies that protect the rights of consumers and promote a healthy, competitive industry.

"The support we've seen from both industry professionals and everyday consumers is nothing short of inspiring," Hanvey emphasized. "It's proof that when we work together, we can make a real difference. But the fight is not over. We will continue to push forward until the Right to Repair is fully secured for all Americans."

Keep up the momentum

The Auto Care Association encourages anyone who hasn't yet participated in this campaign to join the fight by contacting their congressional representatives and adding their voice to this growing movement.

For more information about the Right to Repair campaign and how to get involved, visit autocare.org/r2rtoolkit and continue sending letters to Congress at repairact.com.

1 https://www.autocare.org/news/latest-news/details/2024/04/10/survey-84-of-independent-repair-shops-view-vehicle-data-access-as-top-issue-for-their-business

SOURCE Auto Care Association