Auto Care Association Releases 2018 Collision Repair Trends Report

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Auto Care Association today announced the release of its new report, "Collision Repair Trends: Industry Statistics and Analysis," which delves into the latest data on the collision repair industry. The report aggregates industry sources available from government entities, independent research supplier databases and the Auto Care Association's internal research.

The 2018 Collision Repair Trends report provides in-depth insight into the U.S. collision repair sector of the auto care industry including the paint, body and equipment (PBE) industry, and also provides an overview of key industry trends in Canada. This comprehensive report is designed to help collision repair professionals understand their sector’s trends and guide their business decisions on the road ahead.

Designed to help collision repair professionals understand their sector's trends and guide their business decisions on the road ahead, the comprehensive report includes chapters on:

Traffic Annual miles driven Roadway congestion Vehicle collisions Size of the collision repair industry Body shop profiles Motor vehicle body work, CPI Direct repair programs Parts analysis State summary statistics Collision repair industry of Canada

According to new data, Americans drove a combined 3.2 trillion miles over the last recorded 12-month period, which resulted in $45.8 billion in collision repair-related sales and services—representing nearly one in every five dollars spent in the automotive aftermarket (16.5 percent). The factors driving this $45.8 billion collision repair sector, including sales, sector employment, replacement rates and parts, DIY vs. DIFM collision jobs and independent repair shops vs. dealership-operated body shops are also profiled in the report. For a preview of the report, read the article in the latest issue of Auto Care Insider Magazine.

The 54-page report is $225 for Auto Care Association members and $450 for non-members. To purchase the 2018 Collision Repair Trends report, click here. For questions, contact publications@autocare.org.

