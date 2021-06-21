Auto Crane & Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems Bolsters East Coast Support

TULSA, Okla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Crane announced that Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems will now offer the full line of Auto Crane products and services throughout their entire network of branch locations. Auto Crane products will be available in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, D.C., New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. MAWS-Chesapeake branch location is currently a valued dealer for Auto Crane products and services.

Auto Crane

Jamie Varner, CEO of Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems, stated, "Mid-Atlantic is an industry leader that has been helping our customers succeed for over 35 years. Our recipe for success includes representing only the premiere manufacturers for the product types we represent. That is why we are so excited about this historic partnership with Auto Crane, which manufacturers the highest quality service cranes in the industry. Partnering with an industry giant such as Auto Crane allows us to expand our offering of premium products to customers in the Mid-Atlantic region while continuing to provide the exceptional service they have come to expect from Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems."

John Celoni, CEO of Auto Crane parent company Ramsey Industries, echoed the sentiment: "We take great pride in our partnerships — aligning with the best in the industry and providing premium products, services and solutions is something that Auto Crane and Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems have in common. We look forward to working with all of their locations and maintaining that shared tradition of excellence."

Mike Heffron, Senior Regional Manager for Auto Crane, concluded, "We are jointly focused on providing our customers with exceptional work truck solutions and best-in-market after-sale support. This agreement allows our customers in Virginia, Maryland, the District, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to benefit from the finest products and service support, in both a number of convenient locations and robust mobile service availability throughout Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems' AOR."

Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems offers the highest-quality refuse, service crane, and recycling solutions in the world, while also providing its customers with superior quality in products, service, and parts. Founded in 1985 by Rich Hood in a small office in Centreville, Maryland, his core servant's mentality to leadership in striving to take care of the needs of customers throughout the entire ownership process has allowed Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems to grow to over 100 employees across eight branch locations in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Wherever mission-critical building or maintenance work is being done, Auto Crane is behind the scenes delivering profitable & reliable solutions. Auto Crane answers questions that others can't — about serious issues. Since 1958 Auto Crane has been the leader in crane design and crane management operating systems. We are the only mechanic truck crane manufacture that offers a crane and body package that is completely stable in all lifting zones.

For more information, www.autocrane.com.

SOURCE Auto Crane