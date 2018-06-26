Auto Dealer Financing Gets a New Name and Capitalizes on Parent Company for Expansion

"We have been very fortunate to have a parent company like Credito Real. With their unwavering support of our platform and the financial resources to back it up, we are now in a good position for growth and we will be leveraging the Credito Real brand to help us achieve new heights. Competition is fierce, but I am confident we can provide unique opportunities for our growing dealer base and continue to work closely with our customers by helping them improve their credit through our Better Credit is a Better Life initiative," said CRUSAfin CEO, Scot Seagrave.

CRUSAfin offers products for both their Franchise and Independent Partners. "Working to help dealers find solutions for their traditional subprime customers as well as their customers currently in an open bankruptcy has been our focus over the last several years and we will continue to grow these market segments," said Seagrave. Through a network of dealers across the U.S., consumers can find the car they want and the financing they need. "In the process, they'll step onto a path designed to improve their financial future by improving their credit," he added.

Additionally, CRUSAfin recently implemented a program focused on helping unbanked customers. "This effort falls right in line with our parent company's effort to achieve their mission of becoming the largest non-bank financial institution for Latin Americans in the world. We are excited to help them reach this goal," said Seagrave.

In announcing its name change, CRUSAfin also revealed its new branding in line with Credito Real to support its evolution and expansion in the United States as a leading auto finance firm. Credito Real was established over 25 years ago and also owns Credito Real Business Capital and Don Carro.

CRUSAfin's new brand identity reflects the company's commitment to provide its clients with flexible automotive credit services. Credito Real USA redesigned website amplifies the company's online presence and opportunities to current and prospective clients.

