Auto Dealers Can Now Automate Sales and Service Communications via VinSolutions With Meera Conversational AI Integration

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meera Conversational AI announces a new integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM platform, a leading automobile software provider for auto dealerships. The integration will enable dealerships to automate marketing and customer support communications. The integration will help dealerships work leads better and deliver exceptional customer experiences by leveraging consumer-friendly mediums such as text and video.

Meera.ai has been enabling autodealers to maximize their profitability by enhancing their sales funnel efficiencies. Meera's goal is to aid autodealers in forging deep meaningful relationships with their customers. Its conversational AI platform empowers dealers to do so, by automating and personalizing communications. Meera's new integration with VinSolutions is another strategic step towards helping its customers improve brand value and recognition.

Meera's new integration with VinSolutions Connect CRM platform facilitates marketing and sales communications delivered through Meera. Using Connect CRM's APIs, Meera's conversational AI looks up active leads; then, it schedules service appointments, test drives, and demos using Connect CRM's customer, agent, and vehicle information.

VinSolutions and Meera combine the features of effective communication and relationship management. Along with crafting exquisite customer experiences, the synergy enables seamless movement of leads through the sales funnel.

Talking about the integration, Meera's CEO Vivek Zaveri said, "We have closely observed the evolution of the customer buying journey in the automobile space. Meera was born out of the concept of helping auto dealers automate communication through popularly used digital channels and utilize these mediums to offer services and nurture leads."

By developing an integration with VinSolutions, Meera.ai is looking to offer car dealers a robust tool to help them enhance re-sell and cross-sell closing rates.

"Meera.ai and VinSolutions share a common goal to help dealers improve customer satisfaction rates and sales funnel efficiencies," said Tracy Fred, vice president of operations, CRM Sales and Service, Cox Automotive. "The Meera-VinSolutions integration will augment products that are already assisting dealerships to boost marketing ROI and build a loyal customer base using white glove service."

About Meera.ai:

Meera is a conversational AI platform powered by machine learning. Used by numerous customer-facing organizations spread across various industries, the solution helps businesses automate and streamline communications with their customers. The AI enables organizations to improve their sales funnel efficiencies and craft exquisite consumer experiences. Meera's mission is to help companies build trust with their customers and simplify marketing, sales, and customer support through effective communication strategies.

About VinSolutions:

As the provider of Connect CRM, a leading dealership customer relationship management system, VinSolutions helps more than 5,000 dealers make every connection count. VinSolutions products integrate dealership systems, processes and tools to deliver a single view of the customer across the business - so dealers can focus on building relationships throughout the sales cycle. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Mission, Kansas, VinSolutions fosters dealership success by providing a fully customizable suite of solutions, including equity mining, market pricing and desking tools, combined with the continuous, personal support of a designated Performance Manager. VinSolutions is OEM certified by every major manufacturer and is Autosoft, CDK, Reynolds & Reynolds and Dealertrack DMS certified. VinSolutions is a Cox Automotive™ brand.

Media Contact:

