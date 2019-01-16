Auto Driveaway Acquires J&J Driveaway

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Driveaway, through its newly formed entity J&J Driveaway Systems, LLC ("J&J Driveaway" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of the assets of J&J Drive-Away, Inc. and J&J Freight Brokers, LLC. Headquartered in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, J&J Driveaway is a leading provider of heavy truck (Class 7 and Class 8) transport services along with boutique freight brokerage services. J&J moves trucks, complex assets, and other freight using drivers in 49 states and parts of Canada for over 500 customers including OEM truck manufacturers, Fortune 500 companies, dealerships and purchasers of new and used heavy trucks.

In addition to the existing management team, J&J Drive-Away, Inc. co-founder, Crystal O'Dwyer, and Vice President Kelly Rolfe will remain with the new company, including, as part owners. "We are extremely excited to be partnering with Crystal, Kelly, and the J&J team," said Rodney Ruth, President & CEO of Auto Driveaway. "The J&J team has built a terrific business with a lot of positive momentum and a number of exciting growth opportunities for both J&J Driveaway and Auto Driveaway customer bases."

To continue to manage the growth of Auto Driveaway and the addition of J&J Driveaway, the company recently hired Matthew Salm as Chief Operating Officer of Auto Driveaway and J&J Driveaway. Prior to joining Auto Driveaway, Matt spent five years with Element Fleet Management in Sparks, Maryland as Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Sourcing.

About Auto Driveaway Franchise Systems, LLC

Auto Driveaway, headquartered in Lombard, IL, is the leading professional vehicle relocation service in the United States. Auto Driveaway primarily serves large corporate fleets as well as vehicle leasing and management companies with fast, safe and reliable door-to-door service nationwide. Services include fleet shipping and fleet management services; single vehicle "door-to-door" shipping (vehicle driven point-to-point); "truck away" shipping via the industry's largest network of DOT approved Motor Carriers (over the road single or multi-vehicle trucking); expedited shipping (pickup within 48 hours); enclosed carrier shipping for high-value vehicles; international (overseas) shipping; short-term and long-term vehicle storage; licensing, titling and registration of vehicles; and vehicle maintenance and reconditioning services.

Since December 2014, Auto Driveaway has been owned by a group of investors led by President & CEO Rodney Ruth and the principals of Evanston Partners LLC. During this period the company has grown substantially through acquisitions and the addition of large fleet customers. For more information about Auto Driveaway please visit www.autodriveaway.com.

About Evanston Partners, LLC

Evanston Partners, LLC is a private equity investment firm which partners with management teams to recapitalize, acquire and build small growth companies. The firm seeks to work with partners who demonstrate passion, integrity and strong work ethic and to build already profitable companies with a long-term focus on value creation. While we have exceptional investing experience in a number of specific consumer and commercial industries, we are opportunistic in our approach and pursue investments in a wide range of industries. Our specific areas of investment expertise include food and food-related manufacturing and distribution, packaging and niche consumer products and services. We are differentiated from other investors by our willingness to pursue truly small companies that may not be attractive opportunities to other lower-middle market private equity investors. Ideal opportunities have historical revenue of $5 million to $20 million, are profitable, growing and seeking a long-term growth partner to accelerate that growth. For more information about Evanston Partners please visit www.evanstonpartners.com.

Related Links

https://autodriveaway.com/

SOURCE Auto Driveaway

Related Links

http://www.autodriveaway.com

