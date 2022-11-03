Auto Extended Warranty Market Size to Grow by USD 12.05 bn, Personal to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Auto Extended Warranty Market by End-user (personal and commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Auto Extended Warranty Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the auto extended warranty market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 12.05 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

The flexible pricing schemes and high demand for extended warranty from the automobile industry are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the expansion of service portfolio by vendors will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the personal segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on offering auto extended warranty programs, which include mobile insurance, extended service plans, and protection plans for various businesses such as manufacturers and retailers. Moreover, rising automobile ownership among individuals across the world is also propelling the demand for auto extended warranties. Thus, the personal segment is expected to fuel the growth of the global auto extended warranty market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the auto extended warranty market in the region.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

AAA Warranty Services - The company offers auto extended warranty for cars, used cars, and tires and wheels.

The Allstate Corp. - The company offers auto extended warranties, such as vehicle service contracts, mechanical breakdown insurance, and vehicle theft protection.

AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - The company offers auto extended warranty for dealers, agents, third-party administrators, and manufacturers.

Assurant Inc. - The company offers auto extended warranty to extend their existing manufacturer warranty period using an insured product.

AXA Group - The company offers auto extended warranty from providers such as Carchex care by Royal.

Carchex LLC - The company offers auto extended warranty with coverage plans such as Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, motorcycle, and electric vehicles.

CarShield - The company offers auto extended warranty such as powertrain, premium and advanced protection plans.

Edel Assurance LLP - The company offers auto extended warranty such as secure, advantage and supreme coverage plans.

Hyundai Motor Co - The company offers auto extended warranty for engine and transmission, electrical components, AC systems, and instrument clusters.

Allianz SE

Asurion LLC

Concord Auto Protect

Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd.

Endurance Warranty Services LLC

Repair Ventures LLC

Tata Motors Ltd.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Extended Warranty Market in US by Device and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: High demand for household appliances is driving market growth. Users can download the relevant apps on mobile devices and connect their appliances through Wi-Fi. The rapidly evolving designs of household appliances will also spur the demand for household appliances in the US.

Insurance Brokerage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increased demand for insurance policies is driving the insurance brokerage market growth. Purchasing an insurance policy is a key financial decision for customers in the global insurance brokerage market. A shift in customer demographics has pressurized insurance brokerage firms to implement actuarial models and effective sales strategies and adopt efficient pricing policies.

Auto Extended Warranty Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAA Warranty Services, Allianz SE, The Allstate Corp., AmTrust Financial Services Inc., Assurant Inc., Asurion LLC, AXA Group, Carchex LLC, CarShield, Concord Auto Protect, Corporate Warranties India Pvt. Ltd., Edel Assurance LLP, Endurance Warranty Services LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, Repair Ventures LLC, and Tata Motors Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Personal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Personal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Personal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AAA Warranty Services

Exhibit 89: AAA Warranty Services - Overview



Exhibit 90: AAA Warranty Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AAA Warranty Services - Key offerings

10.4 AmTrust Financial Services Inc.

Exhibit 92: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: AmTrust Financial Services Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Assurant Inc.

Exhibit 96: Assurant Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Assurant Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Assurant Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Assurant Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 AXA Group

Exhibit 100: AXA Group - Overview



Exhibit 101: AXA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 102: AXA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: AXA Group - Segment focus

10.7 Carchex LLC

Exhibit 104: Carchex LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Carchex LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Carchex LLC - Key offerings

10.8 CarShield

Exhibit 107: CarShield - Overview



Exhibit 108: CarShield - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: CarShield - Key offerings

10.9 Concord Auto Protect

Exhibit 110: Concord Auto Protect - Overview



Exhibit 111: Concord Auto Protect - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Concord Auto Protect - Key offerings

10.10 Endurance Warranty Services LLC

Exhibit 113: Endurance Warranty Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Endurance Warranty Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Endurance Warranty Services LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Repair Ventures LLC

Exhibit 116: Repair Ventures LLC - Overview



Exhibit 117: Repair Ventures LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Repair Ventures LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Tata Motors Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Tata Motors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tata Motors Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Tata Motors Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Tata Motors Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Tata Motors Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio