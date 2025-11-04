Auto Financial Group Announces Q2-Q3 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), one of the nation's leading sources of residual based financing and vehicle remarketing for financial institutions, announced results for Q2-Q3 2025 today.

In the second and third quarter of 2025, AFG signed six new credit unions to its Walk-Away Balloon Lending Program, including: Allied Federal Credit Union, Baptist Health South Florida Federal Credit Union, Family Savings Credit Union, RT Federal Credit Union, and Superior Credit Union. The six credit unions represent combined assets of nearly $2.63 billion and a reach increase of more than 6 million consumers across six states.

"At Family Savings Credit Union, we are committed to helping our members make smart financial decisions. By partnering with AFG to offer their Residual Based Financing Program, we're able to provide a flexible, budget-friendly way for our members to access the vehicles they need," says Alyssa Nally, Lending Program Analyst at Family Savings Credit Union. "The program eases the strain of traditional financing while helping members navigate the pressures of rising vehicle prices and interest rates. It's a practical, innovative solution designed to meet our members' needs."

"At a time when the average new‐vehicle buyer now needs over 37 weeks of median income just to purchase a vehicle and monthly payments have climbed into the $750-plus range," says Richard Epley, CEO, Auto Financial Group, "we're proud to welcome six credit unions so they can offer our lower payment program when affordability is clearly under pressure."

