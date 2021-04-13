Auto Industry Veteran Matt Carpenter to lead Dealerware Expansion and Internationalization as CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, the leading connected car platform for automotive retailers, will be led by CEO Matt Carpenter through its next phase of rapid growth. Carpenter has served as CEO of Silvercar, Inc. since August 2019, a role he will also continue in. Prior to leading Silvercar and Dealerware, Carpenter held the positions of CFO from 2016 to 2019 and General Manager Vehicle Sales from 2011 to 2015 at Audi of America, where he championed new business models and mobility services including the acquisition of Silvercar by AUDI AG in 2017.

Carpenter's extensive experience in the automotive industry will help Dealerware navigate international markets, continue its strong relationships with automotive manufacturers, and further its accelerated growth, underway since the company's launch in 2016.

Despite the pandemic, Dealerware increased their customer base by 75% since January 2020, following three consecutive years of 100% year over year growth. Dealerware expects strong growth to continue in 2021 fueled by international expansion, an expanded partner ecosystem and new OEM partnerships. In the first quarter of 2021, Dealerware announced new programs with Toyota, Lexus, and Audi Canada. After moving into Canada in mid-2020, Dealerware powers dealerships representing 16 OEM brands in the market.

"Retail automotive is undergoing more transformation today than I've witnessed in my nearly 20 years in the industry, fueled by innovation and evolving consumer needs. Dealerware provides dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs with the digital tools and expert partnership they need to delight customers and drive profits in a shifting marketplace. We are helping our partners realize significant improvements to fleet costs and customer experiences today while readying them for tomorrow's opportunities." Carpenter said.

"The success of our internationalization efforts and recent recognition by some of the largest OEMs and retail groups in the world are evidence that we've built a platform ready to take our partners into the future of retail automotive," Carpenter said. "We are dealer champions, and we believe dealers have the right to win in that new future. Our vision is to be the central platform of the connected retail fleet, and we are preparing to connect every retail fleet in the market."

In advance of its ambitious growth plans, Dealerware doubled the size of its organization in 2020 and will add another 50 new positions this year, primarily in engineering and customer support roles. The company will also seek to widen its network of partners by launching a new developer portal, through which third parties can develop custom solutions for automotive retailers on top of Dealerware's powerful infrastructure.

In addition, to help automotive retailers, technology innovators and media organizations understand how new innovations are being developed, tested and proven within the automotive and other retail sectors, Dealerware will launch a new event series, INSPIRE Sessions, later this month.

INSPIRE Sessions will gather thought leaders from a variety of industries to share insights on retail customer experience innovations, technology solutions for digital and brick-and-mortar retailing, and more. Through discussions around market challenges and new solutions, INSPIRE Sessions will encourage new investment in automotive retail's digital transformation and the sharing of ideas among innovators in other retail sectors.

The inaugural INSPIRE Session will be held at 3 PM EST on April 20, 2021, via LinkedIn Live. Panelists for the event include Gary Marcotte, SVP of Customer Engagement Innovation at Outsell Inc. and Joanna Feeley, Founder and CEO of Trend Bible. Interested audiences may register to attend INSPIRE Sessions here: https://www.dealerware.com/inspire-2021/

About Dealerware

Dealerware is modern fleet management for the modern retailer. The Dealerware connected car platform elevates the service experience for dealerships, dealer groups and OEMs. By automating cost recovery, improving efficiencies, and elevating the customer experience, Dealerware allows automotive retailers to lower the cost and complexity associated with the management of courtesy vehicles, retail rental, and subscription programs. Launched in 2016, Dealerware today manages tens of thousands of vehicles for hundreds of dealerships in North America, including the top 10 public dealer groups, across 28 OEM brands. For more information, please visit Dealerware.com.

