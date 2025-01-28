Auto Link Announces Q4 & End of Year Results

HARAHAN, La., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 250 financial institutions, announced sales results for 2024 today.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Auto Link signed eleven new credit unions to its auto search and marketing solution. The credit unions are:

City of Firsts Community FCU based in Kokomo, IN

Cincinnati Ohio Police FCU based in Cincinnati, OH

Police FCU based in CT Fire based in Hartford, CT

DN Community FCU based in Canton, OH

FAA FCU based in Memphis, TN

FD Community based in Waterbury, CT

Peoples Advantage FCU based in Petersburg, VA

San Diego Firefighters FCU based in San Diego, CA

St Josephs FCU based in Canton, OH

Topmark FCU based in Cridersville, OH

Telco Community CU based in Candler, NC

Auto Link finished 2024 with 27 new clients, representing $7.3 billion in assets and 524,000 members.

Auto Link provides credit unions of all sizes with a white-labeled vehicle marketplace designed to help them compete with big banks, finance companies, and dealers amid the growing digitalization of car buying. With Amazon Auto entering the market, it is more important than ever for lenders to engage borrowers early in their car-buying journey.

Auto Link's patented technology enables credit unions to embed a robust digital vehicle search portal directly into their websites. Powered by AI and advanced digital tools, the solution helps generate more auto loans while delivering an exceptional 24/7 consumer experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with AutoLink to provide our members with a digital experience that allows them to shop, apply, and secure their auto purchases on our website. This creates a space for our members to conduct their transactions without predatory lenders and allows us to highlight inventory we trust to be reliable transportation. The data behind the scenes will allow us to understand what our members are looking for and better engage with them when they're ready to move forward," said Amanda Habansky, President/CEO at People's Advantage Federal Credit Union.

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do direct and indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

