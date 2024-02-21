Auto Link Further Enhances Integration with Auto Financial Group with a Borrower Facing Payment Calculator

HARAHAN, La., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 225 financial institutions, continues to build on its strategic partnership with Auto Financial Group (AFG). AFG clients can now leverage Auto Link's widget technology to provide a payment comparison calculator on any page of their website without the need of website coding.

Auto Link

Auto Link's patented vehicle research marketplace allows financial institutions of any size to provide borrowers all of the vehicle research, buying and financing tools directly on the client's website, thus controlling the user experience. The integration with AFG additionally provides side-by-side payment comparisons between a conventional loan and AFG's walk-away, lower payment balloon loan on all qualified vehicles as members shop.

The widget technology will be made available to all AFG clients with the new borrower facing calculator, fully embedded on the financial institution's website, further showcasing the financial institution's lower payment competitive advantage through the walk-away balloon program.

Mutual Auto Link/AFG clients will receive enhanced features, bringing the vehicle search into the user experience and presenting inventory to members as they get their quote. Retargeting messaging will ensure members return to continue the search and provide financial institutions early insight into the car buying plans of their borrowers.

With the new fully embedded solution, financial institutions control the experience with borrowers never leaving their website, putting the information front and center. An intuitive user interface guides borrowers to a quote, providing early education on the availability of a lower payment option. "Auto Financial Group is always looking to simplify and streamline the vehicle financing experience for our customers. Partnering with Auto Link allows AFG to provide enhanced features to our customers and a better experience for their borrowers," said Richard Epley, CEO of AFG.

"Auto Link developed our innovative widget technology to help financial institutions break through the noise and provide a better experience for consumers. We're excited to partner with AFG to help credit unions showcase their competitive advantage and educate credit union members on the availability of a lower payment option for auto loans," said Ed Bourgeois, CEO of Auto Link.

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app. For more information on Auto Link, visit www.bookmoreautoloans.com.

About Auto Financial Group

Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States. AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process. The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers. For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234 or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com.

