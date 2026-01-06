Auto Link, Home Link and CalcuLink Unite Under New Parent Brand: Centergy Solutions

HARAHAN, La., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centergy Solutions this month announced a major rebrand that unifies its three established product lines- Auto Link, Home Link, and CalcuLink- under one cohesive parent brand. The transition marks a strategic evolution designed to simplify the company's ecosystem, strengthen product synergy, and enhance the overall experience for financial institutions and the consumers they serve.

The new Centergy Solutions brand reflects the company's mission to deliver a more connected and integrated suite of digital tools across auto and home lending, auto and home buying, and financial decision-making.

"Our clients don't think in silos, and neither should their technology," Centergy Solutions' CEO and Founder Ed Bourgeois said. "By uniting Auto Link, Home Link, and CalcuLink under the Centergy Solutions umbrella, we're providing a more connected, intuitive digital experience to financial institutions, allowing them to better compete in the digital world by better serving their members and customers at every stage of the financial and life journey."

From an operational perspective, the unified brand also allows Centergy Solutions to accelerate innovation and improve platform alignment.

"This rebrand enables us to operate as one integrated organization with a shared roadmap," Chief Growth Officer Chris Miller said. "It strengthens how our teams collaborate behind the scenes and allows us to deliver enhancements, integrations, and support more efficiently- all while maintaining the reliability our clients expect."

Under the new parent brand:

Auto Link continues to support financial institutions with industry-leading digital auto lending tools that boost member engagement and loan volume.





continues to support financial institutions with industry-leading digital auto lending tools that boost member engagement and loan volume. Home Link provides consumers with a guided, modern homebuying experience designed to simplify every step from search to close.





provides consumers with a guided, modern homebuying experience designed to simplify every step from search to close. CalcuLink offers powerful, intuitive calculators to help consumers make confident, data-driven financial decisions.

While the branding, visual identity, and messaging have been refreshed, existing clients will experience no changes to service, pricing, or product access. All current tools will remain available, now enhanced by a clearer structure and strengthened alignment under Centergy Solutions.

The company plans additional product enhancements and deeper integrations throughout 2026 as part of its expanded vision and new structure.

About Centergy Solutions

Centergy Solutions is a technology-driven solutions provider focused on helping credit unions and community banks deliver smarter, more connected experiences for consumers. Through its integrated ecosystem- including Auto Link, Home Link, and CalcuLink, Centergy Solutions supports the full financial journey, from auto and home lending to informed financial decision-making. Built on innovation, partnership, and a borrower-first mindset, Centergy Solutions provides patented digital solutions that empower financial institutions to compete and win, grow, adapt, and better serve their customers and communities.

For more information visit: CentergySolutions.com

For media contact: Kira Manley – [email protected] – 682.472.8911

SOURCE Centergy Solutions