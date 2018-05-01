Auto Loan Interest Rates Sustain Post-Recession Highs in April, According to Edmunds Analysis

Edmunds experts say that consumer wallets are being squeezed in other areas as well. The average monthly payment on new vehicles averaged $535 in April compared to $509 in 2017 and $463 in 2013. The average amount financed increased to $31,318 in April compared to $30,315 last year and $26,679 in April of 2013. Down payments also increased, reaching $3,911 in April, compared to $3,770 in 2017 and $3,494 in 2013.

"With more potential Fed rate hikes ahead, we don't expect to see these higher vehicle ownership costs retracting unless automakers are willing to dig much deeper into their pockets," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of industry analysis for Edmunds. "Considering the fact that rates were in this territory ten years ago, this isn't an extraordinary phenomenon, but it is going to take a readjustment in the minds of consumers. Car shoppers should brace themselves because this is likely a new normal."

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at http://www.edmunds.com/industry-center/.

New-Car Finance Data



April 2018 April 2017 April 2013 Term 69.2 69.1 65.5 Monthly Payment $535 $509 $463 Amount Financed $31,318 $30,315 $26,679 APR 5.6 5.0 4.2 Down Payment $3,911 $3,770 $3,494

Used-Car Finance Data



April 2018 April 2017 April 2013 Term 67.1 67.0 64.2 Monthly Payment $398 $386 $366 Amount Financed $21,620 $21,330 $19,357 APR 8.3 7.7 8.0 Down Payment $2,633 $2,531 $2,292

About Edmunds

Edmunds is the leading car information and shopping platform, helping millions of visitors each month find their perfect car. With products such as Edmunds Your Price, Your Lease and Used+, shoppers can buy smarter with instant, upfront prices for cars and trucks currently for sale at more than 13,000 dealer franchises across the U.S. Edmunds' in-house team of unbiased car-shopping experts provide industry-leading vehicle reviews and shopping tips, and the company also has a 20-year-old forums community of car shoppers and enthusiasts, where members can get shopping advice and learn what others are buying and leasing cars for. The company is regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work. Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in downtown Detroit, Michigan.

CONTACT:

Talia James

Senior Manager, Public Relations

PR@Edmunds.com

310-309-4900

http://edmunds.com/about/press

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auto-loan-interest-rates-sustain-post-recession-highs-in-april-according-to-edmunds-analysis-300640055.html

SOURCE Edmunds

Related Links

https://www.edmunds.com

