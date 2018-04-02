Auto Parts Stocks' Research Reports Released on Allison Transmission, Gentex, LKQ Corp., and Westport Fuel Systems

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Allison Transmission Holdings

Indianapolis, Indiana headquartered Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 1.32% higher at $39.06 with a total trading volume of 1.31 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 8.89% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 0.80%. Furthermore, shares of Allison Transmission, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical US defense vehicles worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.93.

On March 14th, 2018, Allison Transmission and Cummins Inc. announced certification from the California Air Resources Board (ARB) for model year 2018 Allison Hybrid 40/50 Electric Propulsion (H 40/50 EP™) system paired with the Cummins B6.7 and L9 diesel-electric hybrid engines used in transit buses and coaches. Originally issued by the ARB in 2014, the dual Executive Order is required to be reviewed for renewed eligibility on a model year basis.

Gentex

Shares in Zeeland, Michigan headquartered Gentex Corp. ended at $23.02, up 1.86% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.37 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.37% in the last month, 9.62% in the previous three months, and 9.25% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.39% above its 50-day moving average and 14.39% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Gentex have an RSI of 49.35.

On March 09th, 2018, Gentex announced that its Board of Directors recently approved and is subsequently announcing changes to the Company's capital allocation strategy that is designed to increase the return of capital to shareholders, while at the same time continuing to invest in the technology evolution that is driving the growth of the Company. The capital allocation strategy is headlined by GNTX's newly announced targeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 million.

LKQ Corp.

Chicago, Illinois headquartered LKQ Corp.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.20% higher at $37.95. A total volume of 1.80 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.69 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 27.99% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.86% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of LKQ Corp. have an RSI of 40.04.

On March 22nd, 2018, LKQ Corp. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, LKQ European Holdings B.V., priced its offering of €1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The offering consists of €750,000,000 3.625% senior notes due 2026 and €250,000,000 4.125% senior notes due 2028. LKQ European Holdings B.V. will pay interest on the notes semi-annually on April 01st and October 01st of each year, commencing on October 01st, 2018.

Westport Fuel Systems

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Westport Fuel Systems Inc. recorded a trading volume of 794,456 shares. The stock finished 2.82% higher at $2.19. The Company's shares have surged 141.99% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 21.74%. Furthermore, shares of the Company have an RSI of 32.77.

On March 19th, 2018, Westport Fuel Systems announced that Michele Buchignani has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 16th, 2018. The appointment of Ms. Buchignani, who was previously a member of the Company's Advisory Board, increases the number of directors from 9 to 10.

