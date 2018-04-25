Auto Sales Expected to Dip in April, Edmunds Forecasts

"April's sales slip may seem disheartening, but the spike we saw in March was an anomaly considering our expectations for 2018," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of industry analysis. "Overall, we expect April will still be a solid month and more of a true indicator of where sales are trending for the year as demand declines and interest rates continue to rise. Sales are still in a very healthy place, and we're seeing encouraging signs that automakers are continuing to improve their product mixes and inventory levels to match consumer demand."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales

Volume April 2018

Forecast April

2017 March

2018 Change from

April 2017 Change from March

2018











GM 237,464 244,406 296,341 -2.8% -19.9% Ford 203,373 213,436 243,021 -4.7% -16.3% Toyota 187,466 201,926 222,782 -7.2% -15.9% Fiat Chrysler 169,706 176,176 216,063 -3.7% -21.5% Honda 126,923 138,386 142,392 -8.3% -10.9% Nissan 109,049 121,998 162,535 -10.6% -32.9% Hyundai/Kia 101,446 116,408 112,185 -12.9% -9.6% VW/Audi 43,821 46,268 52,638 -5.3% -16.8% Industry 1,335,313 1,420,602 1,648,239 -6.0% -19.0% *NOTE: April 2018 had 24 selling days, April 2017 had 26 and March 2018 had 28.

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 13.5 million vehicles in April 2018, with fleet transactions accounting for 20.1 percent of total sales. An estimated 3.5 million used vehicles will be sold in April 2018, for a SAAR of 39.2 million (compared to 3.7 million — or a SAAR of 39.2 million — in March).

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market

Share April 2018

Forecast April

2017 March

2018 Change from

April 2017 Change from March

2018











GM 17.8% 17.2% 18.0% 0.6% -0.2% Ford 15.2% 15.0% 14.7% 0.2% 0.5% Toyota 14.0% 14.2% 13.5% -0.2% 0.5% Fiat Chrysler 12.7% 12.4% 13.1% 0.3% -0.4% Honda 9.5% 9.7% 8.6% -0.2% 0.9% Nissan 8.2% 8.6% 9.9% -0.4% -1.7% Hyundai/Kia 7.6% 8.2% 6.8% -0.6% 0.8% VW/Audi 3.3% 3.3% 3.2% 0.0% 0.1%

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at http://www.edmunds.com/industry-center/.

