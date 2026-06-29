Auto Shop Answers Announces Bryan Stasch as Vice President of Coaching, Peer Groups & Member Success

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Shop Answers proudly announces that Bryan Stasch has joined the organization as Vice President of Coaching, Peer Groups & Member Success, marking another significant milestone in the company's rapid national expansion.

With more than 25 years of executive coaching experience and decades spent helping thousands of independent automotive repair shop owners build more profitable, scalable businesses, Bryan brings one of the industry's most respected coaching backgrounds to the Auto Shop Answers family.

Bryan Stasch

Throughout his career, Bryan has helped shop owners increase profitability without sacrificing integrity, develop strong leadership teams, improve customer experiences, and build businesses that create both financial freedom and personal fulfillment.

His arrival further strengthens Auto Shop Answers' commitment to delivering the industry's most comprehensive business development platform through:

Auto Hospitality™

Key to Key to Callbacks™

Executive Coaching

Peer Groups & 20 Groups

Leadership Development

Performance Benchmarking

Business Growth Systems

Houston Boston Partnership resources

Auto Hospitality Group initiatives

Bryan will immediately begin working with members throughout North America while also introducing new coaching programs, expanding peer groups, and helping independent shop owners accelerate growth through proven systems and operational excellence.

As part of his onboarding, Bryan will spend the coming week in Houston touring the Houston Boston Partnership operating companies, visiting multiple high performing repair facilities, experiencing the Key to Key to Callbacks™ operating system firsthand, and collaborating with the executive leadership team on the next phase of national expansion.

Auto Shop Answers currently supports some of the industry's fastest growing independent repair businesses and continues building toward its long-term vision of creating a $1 billion automotive services enterprise through coaching, technology, training, recruiting, and operational excellence.

"Bryan Stasch is one of the most respected coaching professionals our industry has ever produced. His reputation was built over decades of helping shop owners become better leaders, build stronger businesses, and create better lives for their families. We are honored he has chosen Auto Shop Answers for the next chapter of his career.

This isn't simply adding another executive it represents another major investment in the future of independent repair shop owners. Bryan's experience, integrity, leadership, and passion for helping others perfectly align with our mission.

We're building something very special. From Auto Hospitality™ to Key to Key to Callbacks™, from executive coaching and peer groups to recruiting, AI, and operational excellence, we're creating a platform unlike anything our industry has seen. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Bryan to our family as we continue our journey toward building a billion dollar enterprise while helping thousands of shop owners achieve extraordinary success."

"I've spent my career helping independent shop owners build businesses that support the life they truly want. When I met the leadership team at Auto Shop Answers and experienced their vision firsthand, I knew this was where I wanted to continue that mission.

The passion, innovation, operational excellence, and commitment to serving shop owners are unlike anything I've experienced. I'm excited to work alongside this incredible team and help more independent repair businesses grow, lead, and thrive."

About Auto Shop Answers

Auto Shop Answers is a leading business development, coaching, training, and operational performance organization serving independent automotive repair businesses throughout North America. Through its innovative systems including Auto Hospitality™, Key to Key to Callbacks™, executive coaching, peer groups, recruiting, leadership development, AI driven solutions, and the Houston Boston Partnership Auto Shop Answers helps shop owners build more profitable businesses while creating exceptional customer experiences and outstanding workplace cultures.

For more information

Todd Westerlund

President

AutoShop Answers

(844) 362-5397

www.autoshopanswers.com

SOURCE Autoshop Answers