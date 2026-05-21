AutoShop Answers and Smarter Finance USA Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Auto Repair Shops Grow Faster

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers, a leading automotive repair shop coaching and operational systems company, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Smarter Finance USA, a nationwide financing company dedicated to helping business owners access the capital they need to grow and scale their operations.

The partnership is designed to give automotive repair shop owners access to both proven operational growth strategies and fast, flexible financing solutions for critical equipment purchases and shop expansion initiatives.

Smarter Finance USA

Smarter Finance USA, led by partner Larry Molenburg, specializes in commercial and equipment financing, helping businesses secure funding for equipment, software, and operational growth projects. With more than a decade of experience in commercial financing, Molenburg has built a reputation for delivering funding solutions tailored to real-world business needs.

Through this collaboration, AutoShop Answers clients will gain streamlined access to financing for key shop investments including:

Speed racks

Alignment racks

Shop equipment upgrades

Expansion projects

Operational efficiency improvements

The partnership aligns directly with the AutoShop Answers growth model, which teaches repair shops how to increase profitability and efficiency through proven systems like the company's well-known "Rack Attack" strategy utilizing speed racks.

"At AutoShop Answers, we teach shop owners how to create more efficiency, improve car count flow, and maximize profitability through systems like the Rack Attack and the use of speed racks," said Todd Westerlund, President of AutoShop Answers. "Partnering with Smarter Finance USA gives our clients a trusted resource to help get those speed racks installed as quickly as possible, along with financing options for alignment racks and other major equipment purchases that help shops grow."

Larry Molenburg emphasized the practical impact the partnership will have for shop owners looking to scale efficiently.

"Auto repair shop owners know what they need to grow, but many times access to capital slows down the process," said Larry Molenburg, partner at Smarter Finance USA. "Our partnership with AutoShop Answers bridges that gap by helping shop owners secure fast, flexible financing for the equipment and operational improvements that directly impact productivity and profitability. Together, we're creating a practical, results-driven approach to growth."

Smarter Finance USA works with companies across a wide range of industries, with a strong focus on supporting automotive repair facilities where equipment investments can significantly improve workflow, technician productivity, and overall shop performance.

The financing process for AutoShop Answers clients can be started online at:

https://signnow.com/s/uQq2Aoqj

By combining AutoShop Answers' operational expertise with Smarter Finance USA's funding solutions, the partnership offers repair shop owners a powerful path toward sustainable business growth.

Media Contact

Todd Westerlund

AutoShop Answers

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://autoshopanswers.com

SOURCE Autoshop Answers