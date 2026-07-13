Autoshop Answers proudly announces Industry Veteran George Zeeks as Vice President of Growth & Development

Respected Automotive Leader Joins Executive Team to Help Drive National Expansion, Leadership Development, and Business Growth

HOUSTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoShop Answers, a division of the Houston Boston Partnership (HBP), is proud to announce the appointment of George Zeeks as Vice President of Growth & Development, further strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it continues its rapid national expansion.

George Zeeks

A respected leader with more than two decades of experience coaching, mentoring, and developing independent automotive repair businesses, Zeeks has dedicated his career to helping shop owners improve profitability, develop exceptional leadership teams, and build organizations that create lasting value.

As Vice President of Growth & Development, Zeeks will oversee the continued expansion of AutoShop Answers' coaching, leadership development, peer groups, strategic growth initiatives, and nationwide member success programs.

"George Zeeks represents exactly the kind of leader we want helping shape the future of AutoShop Answers," said Todd Hayes, CEO of Houston Boston Partnership and Co-Founder of AutoShop Answers. "He's spent more than twenty years investing in shop owners, challenging leaders to think differently, and helping businesses reach levels they never believed possible."

Hayes continued:

"Our vision has never been to build another coaching company. Our vision is to build the most complete business operating system the automotive aftermarket has ever seen. George's leadership experience, business knowledge, and passion for developing people make him an incredible addition to our executive team."

AutoShop Answers continues to expand its comprehensive platform of business solutions, including:

Key to Key™ Operating System

Auto Hospitality™

Executive Coaching

Peer-to-Peer 20 Groups

Accounting First

Auto Tech Answers

Auto Shop Callbacks

Recruiting & Leadership Development

AI Business Solutions

Marketing & Media Services

Together, these services provide shop owners with a complete blueprint for sustainable growth, operational excellence, and long-term profitability.

Throughout his distinguished career, Zeeks has earned a reputation for helping business owners better understand financial performance, strengthen organizational culture, improve leadership effectiveness, and build businesses that create freedom not just income.

His experience in organizational psychology, leadership training, financial analysis, strategic planning, and executive coaching will help accelerate AutoShop Answers' mission of becoming the premier growth platform for independent automotive repair businesses throughout North America.

"George understands that success is never just about fixing cars it's about developing people, building great cultures, creating accountability, and executing proven systems," Hayes said. "Those values perfectly align with who we are and where we're going."

The appointment comes during a period of significant momentum for AutoShop Answers as more independent repair facilities seek integrated solutions that combine coaching, technology, recruiting, accounting, AI, leadership development, and operational excellence under one trusted organization.

Hayes added:

"We're intentionally building an executive team made up of some of the most respected professionals in our industry. George's appointment is another major step forward as we continue expanding our footprint across the United States and prepare for the next chapter of growth."

With Zeeks joining the executive leadership team, AutoShop Answers continues to reinforce its commitment to delivering world-class coaching, innovative business solutions, and transformational leadership development for independent automotive repair shop owners nationwide.

About AutoShop Answers

AutoShop Answers, a division of the Houston Boston Partnership, is a national business growth and operational excellence organization serving the independent automotive aftermarket. Through its integrated platform of executive coaching, peer groups, recruiting, accounting, AI solutions, marketing, leadership development, and operational systems, AutoShop Answers helps shop owners build stronger businesses, stronger leaders, and stronger communities.

For more information

Todd Westerlund

President

AutoShop Answers

(844) 362-5397

AutoShopAnswers.com

SOURCE Autoshop Answers