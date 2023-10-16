Auto Shop Answers Launches Training Program Designed to Disrupt the Automotive Aftermarket Industry

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new automotive training program led by 30-year industry veteran Todd Hayes is focused on helping all repair shop owners understand the concept behind the $1 Million per month shop, Adams Automotive.  The course will be conducted monthly in Houston Texas with limited seating. Registration is now open for the October 28-30 class at AutoShopAnswers.com.

Harrison Rusk, Owner of RMS Auto Care and Master Car Care, discusses how the game-changing course taught by Todd Hayes has enabled his business to soar using unparalleled techniques not taught anywhere else.
Todd Hayes teaching his 30-year tested Auto Shop Concept to a room of North America's top shop owners.
The in-depth training program called "Key to Key to Callbacks" demystifies the strategies that took Adams Automotive in Houston TX from a struggling repair shop to the country's highest-grossing independent automotive repair business with an astounding $ 1 million in monthly revenue.

Attendees of the program learn advanced sales techniques that Mr. Hayes has developed over the course of 3 decades in the automotive industry. His concept employs sales strategies that favor speed of service and customer-focused techniques employed by other retail and hospitality industries but rarely seen in automotive repair.

Disruptive Concepts
While industry standards suggest that well-run auto repair shops should aspire to sales closure rates of 60%, graduates of the Auto Shop Answers training program regularly exceed a 90% close ratio. Many shop owners have reported an additional $100,000 in monthly sales within 90 days of implementing the key principles of this training program.      

"I was skeptical at first," said David Newman, owner of Newman's Automotive, "but once I understood how this concept worked, I was all in. Since attending for the first time in May, I've increased revenue for my business from $150,000 per month to $290,000."

An Industry-Transforming Blueprint
According to Todd Hayes, "Our goal is to share the blueprint for shop success with any shop interested in producing generational wealth. Using our concept, any repair shop can immediately and substantially increase net profits while improving both team and customer satisfaction. It will change your life."

Award-Winning Approach
In addition to its commercial success, the educational platform behind Auto Shop Answers was recognized with an Addy Award, highlighting its innovation and excellence in online education.

About Todd Hayes
Todd Hayes is an accomplished entrepreneur, business leader, and award-winning media personality with over three decades of experience in the automotive industry. Todd is currently the COO of seven successful repair shop locations with an impressive annual revenue of over 40 million dollars and an average GP of 62.5. Hayes has created an industry phenomenon, breaking records and setting new standards for success.

Course Registration and Details
Registration for "Key to Key to Callbacks" is now open. The next course will take place October 28-30 in Houston, Texas. For more details, visit https://www.autoshopanswers.com/

Media Contact - Patrick Egan - [email protected] - 805-403-3462

