Auto Tech Startup Leaders to Speak at Washington Auto Show Media Day on Jan. 23

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from three exciting new international automotive technology startups – Lunewave, Upstream Security and Vulog – will discuss with Washington Auto Show Industry Media Day attendees the ways that they have worked to get their products in front of auto manufacturers, and what the future of autonomous vehicle technology really is.

Alex Thibault, vice president and general manager of Vulog North America, John Pratt, senior director of sales for Upstream Security and John Xin, the CEO and co-founder of Lunewave, will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Automotive News Mobility Editor Leslie Allen at 9:05 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, as part of The Washington Auto Show's pre-show media showcase.

Lunewave is currently developing cutting-edge, lens-based antenna technology and a 360-degree automotive radar sensor system designed to help fill gaps in current adaptive safety technology (ADAS) suites and will enable fully-autonomous vehicles in the not-too-distant future. Upstream Security is a cloud-based auto cybersecurity service provider with partnerships with several OEMs. Vulog is a technology company focused on enabling mobility-service platforms to make transportation more reliable and efficient.

Xin, Pratt and Thibault are entrepreneurial-minded executives dedicated to developing, growing and integrating boundary-pushing developments in automotive and mobility technology. In their discussion with Leslie Allen, they will share with Media Day attendees the ways that they have been able to find success in a crowded marketplace, and explain why they believe their products will help transform the way consumers across the continent and beyond travel and connect with one another.

This panel discussion is one of more than a dozen events being held during The Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day, which will also feature keynote addresses from additional government regulators, plus Eric Meyhofer, the CEO of Uber Advanced Technologies Group. Automakers will be highlighting their latest vehicle releases and safety advancements, with Toyota, Ford, Honda, and Maserati holding dedicated media availabilities during the late morning of Jan. 23.

