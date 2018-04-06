Auto Technicians From Pennsylvania Take Home Grand Prize In The 2018 National Automotive Technology Competition

"These are the technicians who will service and repair your future autonomous car," said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, which organizes and sponsors the annual event. "The young men and women in this Competition have shown that they have an extraordinary ability to combine highly technical knowhow with problem solving abilities. We need these highly motivated and talented young people in dealerships across the country to make sure vehicle owners have access to technicians with the best computer and technical skills," he continued.

The National Automotive Technology Competition, which is the auto industry's largest school-to-work initiative, pits the nation's best high school automotive technology students against each other for the title. The National Competition culminates with a 3-hour, under-the-hood component where students diagnose and repair automobiles that are rigged with a variety of malfunctions. From 1993 to today, the National Automotive Technology Competition has brought the nation's best high school automotive technicians to test their skills, measure their knowledge, and challenge their ability to diagnose and repair vehicles.

The National Finals, held in New York in conjunction with the New York International Automobile Show, are possible thanks to the generous contributions of over 100 industry sponsors including automakers, industry organizations, OEM suppliers, educational institutions, and dealer associations from across the country. This year, prizes and scholarships totaling more than $3 million were awarded to the participants. Snap-on, the Competition's Official Tool Supplier, provided tool sets to all competitors.

"High quality vocational training is a critical part of our Nation's education needs and this Competition is designed to encourage more rigorous standards for vocational education to ensure students master the skills they need to succeed as lifelong learners, workers and citizens," continued Schienberg.

First Place

Students: Evan Sennefelder and Andrew Stuart School: Wallenpaupack Area High School, Hawley, PA Instructor: Mark Watson Association: Pennsylvania Automotive Association

Prizes and Scholarships

For the School:

Lee Hunter Memorial Award – a Hunter Smart Weight Wheel Balancer compliments of Hunter Engineering Company

Megatech Corporation $1,500 Gift Certificate towards a Megatech Training Aid

Gift Certificate towards a Megatech Training Aid Motor Age Training's Complete Car & Light Truck Automotive Set Digital Edition (A1-A9)

Electude International School License for 50 Students' Access to their Online Automotive Training Programs

Consulab Educatech Automotive Training Package – a $1,000 Gift Certificate towards the purchase of $2,500 or more in product.

Gift Certificate towards the purchase of or more in product. National Competition First Place Trophy

For the Students:

Snap-on Gift Certificate for $10,000 of Snap-on Tools compliments of General Motors

of Snap-on Tools compliments of General Motors Snap-on Custom Power Plaque compliments of Snap-on Tools

Snap-on 53" Heritage Series Bottom Tool Box compliments of Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Cordless Screw Gun Kit compliments of Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Tool Bag compliments of Snap-on Tools

Snap-on Digital Volt Ohm Meter compliments of Toyota T-TEN

Slime Tire Sealant Products compliments of Slime

Lincoln Technical Institute Full Tuition Scholarship

Universal Technical Institute $29,000 Scholarship

Scholarship Ohio Technical College $20,000 Scholarship

Scholarship University of Northwestern Ohio Full Tuition Scholarship ($20,000)

Full Tuition Scholarship New England Institute of Technology $6,000 Scholarship

Scholarship Official Competition Shirt & Hat from GNYADA

New York International Auto Show Bag from GNYADA

Gifts from Lincoln Technical Institute

Gifts from Permatex

Gifts from Slime Tire Sealant

Gifts from Subaru

GNYADA National Competition First Place Trophy

For the Instructor:

Snap-on Custom Power Tool Plaque compliments of Snap-on Tools

Snap-on 7 Piece Electronics Series Torx Set compliments of Snap-on Tools

Official Competition Racing Shirt & Hat from GNYADA

GNYADA National Competition First Trophy

Second Place

Students: Sam Ruba

Caleb Zehr School: West Delaware High School

Manchester, IA 52057 Instructor: Jason Guyer Association: Iowa Automobile Dealers Association





Third Place

Students: Drew Bentley

Matt Marko School: Hunterdon County Polytech

Flemington, NJ 08822 Instructor: Chris Scheuerman Association: New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers

Fourth Place

Students: Trevor Guysky

Nicholas Schmit School: Grafton High School

Grafton, WI 53024 Instructor: Carl Hader Association: Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee

Fifth Place

Students: Joe Musial

Tyler Witkowski School: Orange-Ulster BOCES

Goshen, NY 10924 Instructor: Matthew Dykes Association: Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association

How the Contest Works

The rules of the contest are simple. Each team of students is assigned an automobile that is rigged to malfunction in a number of ways. Using a repair order with actual customer complaints, the student teams must diagnose and repair the problem within the allotted time, using the manufacturer's specialty tools. Each "bug" correctly diagnosed and repaired is worth a number of points, depending on the level of difficulty. In addition, the students' knowledge of emissions control systems, alignment, electrical test equipment, airbag components, oscilloscope usage and mechanical measurement equipment is tested during a series of intensive work station sessions. To prepare for the competition, students are trained at local new car dealerships and the skills they learn from master technicians prepare them to succeed in the working world.

About GNYADA

The Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) represents more than 400 franchised automobile dealerships in the metro New York area, who are collectively one of the area's largest economic engines. Generating billions in economic impact and supporting more nearly 60,000 jobs, the Association is an advocate for dealers and works to protect consumer rights. It also promotes on-going education and training and creates job opportunities for young people interested in pursuing careers in the automotive business. GNYADA owns and operates the Center for Automotive Education & Training, and the New York International Automobile Show. The Association opened its doors in 1910 and has continued to serve the needs of the industry ever since. GNYADA.com.

