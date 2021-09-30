Auto-Tune® developer Antares Audio Technology launches Auto-Tune Slice -- a 'vocals first' hybrid sampler/synthesizer

Optimized for vocals—but equally effective for beats, instruments, and other audio—Auto-Tune Slice turns samples into manageable slices that automatically map to your MIDI controller. Auto-Tune Slice turns any sample into a playable instrument, enabling you to rearrange slices, create new phrases and patterns, and easily manipulate your sounds with 14 onboard effects.

Auto-Tune Slice arrives complete with over 200 exclusive vocal samples and presets representing a wide range of genres and styles. This custom content was created by professional sound designers as well as some of the most influential and respected producers and artists working today. Exclusive presets from artists like Grammy-winning artists and producers Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, The National) are all included.

In addition to the content that comes with Auto-Tune Slice, in the coming weeks Antares will be launching an evolving ecosystem of new custom presets and samples called Samplescape. Samplescape will deliver regular updates of new and exclusive vocal content that are available free of charge to anyone with an active subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited.

Auto-Tune Slice is the only sampler in the world with Auto-Tune baked into its DNA. Direct Auto-Tune integration lets you tune your samples without ever leaving the Auto-Tune Slice environment. With its advanced transient detection algorithm, Auto-Tune Slice slices up vocals more accurately than traditional samplers.

Steve Berkley, CEO of Antares Audio Technologies says that, "Auto-Tune Slice is an engine of pure expression. By combining the value of regular updates to Samplescape content with our innovative vocal technology, we're giving creators endless opportunities by delivering fresh Samplescape content on a regular basis." He goes on to say, "Auto-Tune is the sound of today's modern vocals. With the release of Auto-Tune Slice, we're proud to continue making ground-breaking contributions that give anyone the power to express their best voice."

"When everything becomes an instrument, anything is possible."

Auto-Tune Slice is already inspiring A-List artists like Bon Iver (aka Justin Vernon) and artist/producer Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, The National). Justin Vernon says that Auto-Tune Slice, "lets me take something that's only four seconds long and create a whole new song from it. Auto-Tune Slice has helped me create sounds I could never have imagined before." Aaron Dessner says that, "I've already had really creative breakthroughs using Auto-Tune Slice. It's a great tool for taking vocal tracks you already have and developing them into new hooks."

Auto-Tune Slice is available exclusively with Auto-Tune Unlimited , the premium subscription service that includes every current edition of Auto-Tune, Auto-Tune Vocodist, all 11 of the vocal effects in the AVOX suite, unlimited upgrades for included plug-ins, free access to select future plug-ins from Antares, and free video tutorials in the Auto-Tune Vocal Production Academy. Current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers have immediate access to Auto-Tune Slice at no extra cost. New subscribers can access Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99 paid monthly, or $18.74 a month with paid annual subscription. A free, 14-day trial is also available.

Download Free Trial of Auto-Tune Slice Here

Features included with Auto-Tune Slice:

Exclusive Vocal Preset Packs

With over 200 onboard vocal presets, it's easy to start creating with Auto-Tune Slice from the moment you turn it on. Through Samplescape, you can access a constantly updated stream of exclusive preset packs from A-List musicians, producers, and sound designers spanning multiple genres and styles

Pitch Correction and the Auto-Tune Effect

Built-in Auto-Tune technology enables you to tune your samples without leaving the Auto-Tune Slice environment. Dial it in to apply subtle pitch correction, or dial it up to create the classic "Auto-Tune Effect."

Output + FX Section

14 onboard effects including vintage analogue tube saturation, lush chorus, mutative ring modulation, and vocal doubling enable endless possibilities for manipulating samples.

Auto-Key Compatibility

Auto-Tune Slice is compatible with the Auto-Key plug-in and the Auto-Key Mobile app, saving you valuable time in the studio by detecting the key and scale of your music, and sending it to Auto-Tune Slice with a single click.



Availability: Available now to current Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers.

Price: Available exclusively with a subscription to Auto-Tune Unlimited for $24.99/mo or $224.90/yr.

SOURCE Antares Audio Technology (Auto-Tune)