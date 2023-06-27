AUTO-VALVE, INC., LEADING AEROSPACE WATER AND FUEL VALVE MANUFACTURER, MANAGES QUOTING WORKFLOW WHILE IMPROVING PRODUCTIVITY AND WIN/LOSS ANALYSIS WITH THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS APP BY GR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

News provided by

GR Technology Inc

27 Jun, 2023, 11:11 ET

The quoting solution offers Auto-Valve, Inc. an all-in-one system that seamlessly integrates with their ERP System to effortlessly retrieve customer data, automate routing, and utilize tailored workflows.

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. (GRT) and Auto-Valve, Inc. announced the intuitive and comprehensive GR8T Quote Express App, a seamless Sales Quoting solution that integrates with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) data through APIs, providing a smart and user-friendly experience. 

Auto-Valve, Inc. now benefits from the streamlined quoting capabilities of Quote Express providing a centralized repository for efficient management and automation of quoting documents, communications, and processes. By eliminating the reliance on spreadsheets and external systems, the app offers customized solutions that cater to Auto-Valve's specific quoting workflows. These include features such as Opportunity Management, multi-level cost roll-ups, and Win/Loss through visual analysis empowering Auto-Valve to enhance their quoting efficiency and effectiveness.

"GR Technology's GR8T Quote Express App has helped Auto-Valve automate our quoting process and enhance the productivity of our team through the bidirectional communication between our dual systems of PLEX and the GR8T Quote Express App, while reducing manual errors and any duplication of data while adapting to our established workflow." said Tim Claude, President of Auto-Valve, Inc.

"We are glad to have a significant positive impact on Auto-Valve's operations." says Lorren Riggle, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer at GR Technology, Inc. "By streamlining the quoting process, the GR8T Quote Express App ensures that accurate information is transmitted between systems, minimizing the risk of mistakes and increasing overall efficiency."

To learn more, visit the GR8T Platform webpage.

About GR Technology, Inc.
GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles (CA) with locations in Pittsburgh (PA) and India, is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com.

About Auto-Valve, Inc.
About Auto-Valve: AVI was founded by A.P. Barcus in 1948 to serve the aviation fluid systems industry. Since, the company has provided components for almost every U.S. aerospace manufacturer as well as many international companies. Originally founded to design and provide mechanical components, today AVI provides a complete line of components used in a wide range of aircraft fluid applications including motor and solenoid actuated valves. Learn more at www.autovalve.com.

Contact:

Michael Frey
(213) 688-1010
[email protected]com

SOURCE GR Technology Inc

Also from this source

TERMAX, A LISI AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY, IMPLEMENTS THE GR8T PROJECT CENTRAL AND QUOTE EXPRESS APPLICATIONS BY GR TECHNOLOGY, INC. OPTIMIZING THE MANAGEMENT OF OPPORTUNITIES AND ENSURING SEAMLESS TRANSITIONS FROM CONCEPT TO PRODUCTION, RESULTING IN INCREASED SALES AND ENHANCED CUSTOMER SATISFACTION FOR NEW PRODUCTS

RB&W MANUFACTURING DELIVER QUOTES QUICKLY AND EFFICIENTLY USING THEIR ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING APIs, CRM INTEGRATION, AND THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS BRIDGE APPLICATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.