Autoagent Announces New Creative Identity To Reflect Its Position As The Leader Of Escrow Tax And Government Payment Processing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoagent, the leader in escrow tax and government payment processing, today announced the launch of its new brandmark identity. Since its inception, Autoagent has been at the forefront of modernizing tax payment processing, offering intuitive, user-friendly software that enhances efficiency and accuracy for municipalities nationwide. The rebrand reflects the company's continued commitment to innovation and leadership in the industry, positioning Autoagent as the trusted and go-to solution for automated tax and revenue payment processing.

The goal of the new brand identity was to provide a unified brand platform that is clear and compelling to customers and prospects. The new brandmark, designed by Merit Mile, celebrates the company's strategic pursuit of enabling revenues to flow as easily as possible for local government. Through accuracy, simplicity, and automation, the brand identity illustrates how Autoagent and its products reduce labor, refunds, and research costs, providing ownership over the payment experience and saving that most valuable of personal resources, time.

Autoagent's flagship platforms, EscrowCloud and MuniciPay, have revolutionized the tax and municipal payment process, automating tasks that were once manual and prone to errors. By simplifying and streamlining these processes, Autoagent has significantly reduced administrative burdens for counties and municipalities, enabling them to focus more on delivering essential services to their communities.

"Autoagent's new creative brand identity is a bold representation of our mission to lead the industry in software-based, automated tax and revenue payment processing," said Niko Spyridonos, CEO of Autoagent. "We're dedicated to providing our government partners with the tools they need to modernize their operations, save time, and improve the experience for taxpayers across the country."

The rebrand comes at a time of rapid growth for Autoagent, as the company was recently recognized in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, highlighting its impressive trajectory and market impact. With a national footprint, Autoagent serves as a vital bridge between payers and local governments, ensuring smooth revenue collections and improved accuracy in payment reconciliation.

By eliminating the need for manual payment file reconciliation and refund management, Autoagent's solutions save local government hundreds of hours of work annually. This efficiency allows counties and municipalities to allocate more resources to essential services, ultimately leading to better outcomes for citizens.

"Our customer-focused approach is at the heart of everything we do," added Spyridonos. "We understand the challenges local government faces, and our goal is to simplify their revenue processes, resulting in smoother revenue collections and happier citizens."

Autoagent's refreshed brand identity not only underscores its position as the established leader in the category but also sets the stage for the company's future growth as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings.

About Autoagent

Since 2001, Autoagent has been transforming government payments from a necessary chore into a seamless civic interaction. Its complementary innovations, EscrowCloud and MuniciPay, bridge the gap between thousands of government agencies and millions of constituents, fostering trust and efficiency. Autoagent revolutionizes government revenue collection with visionary solutions, precision execution, and meticulous attention to detail. For more information, please visit www.autoagent.com.

