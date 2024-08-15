Autoagent Honored With 2024 Inc. 5000 Ranking Reflecting 191% Growth Over Past Three Years

Ranked 2,661 Overall and 66th in Government Services, Company Celebrates Rapid Expansion and Industry Leadership

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoagent Data Solutions, the leader in escrow tax and government payment processing, today announced its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking 2,661 out of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was also ranked 66th in the Government Services category, underscoring its impact and growth within the industry.

The Inc. 5000 list, a respected benchmark for entrepreneurial success, ranks companies based on three years of annual revenue growth. This year's 43rd edition showcases the most dynamic and successful businesses across various sectors, offering a glimpse into who is driving the U.S. economy forward.

With an impressive 191% growth over the past three years, Autoagent's recognition on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to the company's rapid expansion, technological innovation, and unwavering commitment to its municipality customers.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Niko Spyridonos, CEO of Autoagent Data Solutions. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that simplify and streamline tax payment processes for municipalities and taxpayers alike. We are excited about our continued growth and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the government services industry."

Since its founding, Autoagent has been dedicated to modernizing tax payment processing by offering intuitive, user-friendly software that enhances efficiency and accuracy for municipalities across the country. The company's EscrowCloud and MuniciPay platforms automate and simplify the tax payment process, reducing errors and administrative burdens for both municipalities and taxpayers. Autoagent's innovative approach has quickly gained traction, leading to its impressive growth and inclusion in this year's Inc. 5000 list.

For more information on Autoagent's Inc. 5000 ranking, please visit www.inc.com/profile/autoagent-data-solutions.

About Autoagent Data Solutions, LLC

Autoagent Data Solutions partners with local government nationwide to unlock the free-flow of incoming revenue. As the market leader since 2002, Autoagent's patented escrow tax processing platform eliminates refunds and provides up-to-the-minute accurate payment files among many other advantages. Autoagent's service-focused solution and stellar 24/7 customer service is free to local governments. It modernizes the Treasurers' office, saving hundreds of hours of work by eliminating the chore of manually reconciling payment files and refunds – freeing up resources to focus on more important things like essential services. The company's customer-focused approach results in simplifying the revenue process for its government partners. This translates to smooth tax collections and happier citizens. Autoagent Data Solutions is a bridge between escrow payers and local governments with a national footprint in the USA. For more information, please visit www.autoagent.com.

SOURCE Autoagent Data Solutions