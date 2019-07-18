AutoAlert Adds SMS Texting Functionality to Industry-Leading AlertMiner Software

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading automotive software solutions provider AutoAlert today announced a significant feature upgrade to its AlertMiner customer experience and trade cycle management tool.

SMS Texting within AlertMiner adds to the extensive feature set of AutoAlert's CXM platform, giving dealers the ability to reach customers with vehicle Upgrade Proposals directly via text message.

"Even with increased social media and instant messaging use, text messaging has remained remarkably popular. Adding the SMS Texting feature allows dealers to effectively reach the right customers at the right time, with the right message in the right way," says AutoAlert CEO Mike Dullea. "Many consumers prefer to communicate via text. Now dealers can connect with them the way they prefer, directly from AutoAlert's CXM Platform."

The new functionality allows dealers using AutoAlert CXM to communicate with customers via text and track those conversations entirely via software, without requiring use of a mobile phone on the dealer's end. SMS Texting is a no-cost upgrade to AlertMiner but does require an authorized representative of the dealer to complete necessary legal forms to activate.

About AutoAlert

AutoAlert is widely known as an innovator and originator in the automotive software space. Its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform has revolutionized the dealership-customer relationship, creating direct opportunities for meaningful connections and seamless experiences both online and offline.

Founded in 2002, AutoAlert quickly became known as a leader in equity-mining, data-mining, and trade-cycle management solutions. Now AutoAlert is "Building for the Future," with the advent of a.i. (automotive intelligence), pushing CXM beyond anything the industry has ever seen or utilized. AutoAlert's unceasing innovation and pursuit of a better way for dealerships and OEMs to do business has led to the development of the most agile, effective software solutions in the marketplace.

