AutoAlert Announces Dealer-Driven Enhancements to National Program with Ford

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert, the creator of automotive's leading software and communication solutions, is extending its relationship with Ford and has released significant enhancements of its Ford National Program based on key feedback from Ford and Lincoln dealership partners across the U.S.

The enhancements include the addition of two new tools – GeoAlert and AutoAssistant – for built-in employee and customer engagement. The program now also features greater flexibility and transparency for dealers to customize their own unique business solution.

"The industry is going through a lot of changes, and we have our finger on the pulse thanks to our strong dealer relationships and our unique relationship with Ford," said Mike Dullea, AutoAlert's CEO. "As the Ford program continues to grow, we are able to give participating dealers even more solutions not available anywhere else."

With more than 1,200 Ford and Lincoln dealerships currently participating, the AutoAlert Ford National Program provides predictive incentive management – integrating the dealer's DMS, Ford's Smart VINCENT system, Ford Credit pre-approval, and AutoAlert's patented data analytics – to identify customers who can trade "key to key."

Also exclusive to the program are AutoAlert's "Push" and "Stack" incentives, giving dealerships even more unique, personalized offers for their customers. The program features AutoAlert's customer and employee engagement tool to drive incremental sales, shorten the trade cycle, and improve dealer loyalty.

"Dealerships are telling us that they need a partner who can help them meet the challenges of today while also helping them prepare for the future," said Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Don Favero. "We are always looking for better ways to do just that, which this enhancement reflects."

About AutoAlert

AutoAlert is widely known as an innovator and originator in the automotive software space. Its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform has revolutionized the dealership-customer relationship, creating direct opportunities for meaningful connections and seamless experiences both online and offline.

Founded in 2002, AutoAlert quickly became known as a leader in equity-mining, data-mining, and trade-cycle management solutions. Now, AutoAlert is "Building for the Future," with the advent of a.i. (automotive intelligence), pushing CXM beyond anything the industry has ever seen or used. AutoAlert's unceasing innovation and pursuit of a better way for dealerships and OEMs to do business has led to the development of the most agile, effective software solutions in the marketplace.

Visit us at www.autoalert.com.

Press Contact

Don Favero

AutoAlert

autoalertcommunications@autoalert.com

SOURCE AutoAlert

Related Links

https://www.autoalert.com

