AutoAlert Delivers Promise of Open API Integrations, Partners With Dealer Teamwork

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert, automotive's leading data and predictive-analytics platform, has quickly delivered on its promise of open API integration with today's announcement to partner with Dealer Teamwork, the creator of automotive's first Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization Platform (MPOP™).

The combination of AutoAlert's proprietary big data intelligence, with Dealer Teamwork's patented MPOP™ digital-marketing platform, creates a full-service digital-marketing solution that not only pushes the right message to the right customer at exactly the right time, but also lands the customer on a landing page with dynamically created content, ensuring a seamless experience.

This partnership unites two industry veterans, Mike Dullea, AutoAlert's Chief Executive Officer, and Sean Stapleton, Dealer Teamwork's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. The two were, respectively, the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, of VinSolutions. Though the two companies are different, their missions are the same — a Best-In-Class Consumer Experience for the Automotive Shopper.

"Our ultimate goal is to provide a personalized experience for automotive shoppers across every touchpoint throughout the shopping journey," Dullea said. "Dealer Teamwork, with its MPOP™ technology, is a natural fit in that mission — making this partnership a no brainer."

Dealer Teamwork acknowledges the same synergy.

"We are looking forward to completing the integration of AutoAlert's newest CXM platform and our MPOP™ platform," Stapleton said. "This partnership makes so much sense because both companies are focused on serving the modern customer's needs, and with this partnership we are stronger together."

Dealerships are already on board with the partnership.

"We have been using both products for a while now and always thought the two would be the perfect marriage," said Rick Ricart, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Ricart Automotive Group. "With AutoAlert we have some of the best insights into our customer base, and with Dealer Teamwork, we can now make that data actionable, personalized, and available to our online shoppers quicker than ever."

About AutoAlert

A pioneer in data mining and new client engagement, AutoAlert was founded in 2002 and now leads the automotive industry in data-mining, communication platforms, and other software solutions. AutoAlert's technology bridges the communication gap between a dealership's management, employees, and customers, creating high-quality sales opportunities, increased gross margin, and improved customer retention.

Visit www.autoalert.com to learn more about AutoAlert's software solutions for growing and supporting dealerships.

About Dealer Teamwork

Dealer Teamwork is a SaaS Company creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization, and Optimization Platform. The Platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQ.

