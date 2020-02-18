AutoAlert Enhances Customer Experience Management (CXM), With More Industry-First Customer-Centric Dealership Solutions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert is once again revolutionizing the industry with two new customer-centric solutions to round out its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform: Volume Targeting and Recall Management.

The AI-driven platform unifies complex customer data from siloed sources – including OEM activity, sales data, CRM, DMS, and third-party analytics – into one customer-centric platform that is accessible from any point and by any person in the dealership. Starting today, the platform includes volume target sales planning and recall management solutions, giving dealers a single point of contact for storing and acting on accumulated customer data.

"Providing the best customer experience is what customers expect from dealerships," said AutoAlert CEO Mike Dullea. "Today's customer wants brands to know them and anticipate their needs. It isn't enough to rely on time-based or siloed customer communications any longer. Customers want a relationship – and will go to the dealer that provides it."

Both industry-first solutions integrate directly into CXM, delivering seamless experiences that meet or exceed customer expectations, optimize conversions and engender even higher customer loyalty.

"Imagine having every touchpoint with a customer – including email, SMS messages, Facebook posts, service appointments and if they've shopped another dealership – integrated with OEM incentives and recall notices," said Dullea. "Now imagine all of those specific customer data and touchpoints in one system that alerts you to opportunities for customer interaction and provides you with highly predictive data for customer upgrade or to set a service appointment. Additionally, we are including a customer resolution process that ensures on-time, all-the-time customer-centric solutions. That's CXM."

For more on AutoAlert's CXM or to schedule a demo, visit Autoalert.com.

About AutoAlert

AutoAlert is the original disruptor and the recognized leader in innovation in the automotive software space. Its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform continues to focus on the dealership-customer relationship, creating direct opportunities, both online and offline, for meaningful connections and seamless customer-centric experiences. Visit us at www.autoalert.com.

Media Contacts:

Tracy Henderson, Center Reach Communications, tracy@centerreachcommunication.com

SOURCE AutoAlert, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autoalert.com

