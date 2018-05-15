AutoAlert Leads Industry in Data Security Following SOC 2 Type 2 Designation

AutoAlert received its SOC 2 Type 1 certification in October, and then began preparing for the even more thorough SOC 2 Type 2 designation. The Type 2 report came back from auditor Hancock Askew this week as passing with "no exceptions," meaning that in six months of observing minutia of the company's handling of sensitive information, no issues were found.

"This assures our thousands of clients, here in the U.S. and abroad, that we will reliably cover their security requirements," says AutoAlert Compliance Manager Jim Fales. "Our team takes data protection very seriously, and we know our clients do too."

Conducted by third-party auditors, SOC 2 reports have gained recognition as the worldwide standard for secure and confidential information handling. They allow clients (in this case, OEMs and dealerships) to gain assurance about a company's controls and processes that effect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to process data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by the systems.

SOC 1 covers the financial controls, and SOC 2 reports on the security behind those controls, giving information service providers (like software companies) a way to verify the way they protect and secure data, and ensure that it's accessible.

The designation expires after a year, at which point another review will take place.

About AutoAlert

A pioneer in data mining and new-client engagement, AutoAlert was founded in 2002 and now leads the automotive industry in data mining, communication platforms, and other software solutions. AutoAlert's technology bridges the communication gap between a dealership's management, employees, and customers, creating high-quality sales opportunities, increased gross margin, and improved customer retention.

Visit www.autoalert.com to learn more about AutoAlert's software solutions for growing and supporting dealerships.

For more about this news release, contact Ian Ritter, AutoAlert's Manager of Corporate Communications, at ian.ritter@autoalert.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoalert-leads-industry-in-data-security-following-soc-2-type-2-designation-300649009.html

SOURCE AutoAlert, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autoalert.com

