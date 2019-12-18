AutoAlert Partners with 700Credit to Offer Advanced Prescreening Capability

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert has partnered with 700Credit to incorporate advanced credit prescreening capabilities into its CreditConvert solution for identifying credit-qualified customers. CreditConvert is just one aspect of AutoAlert's platform for learning and predicting customer behavior and delivering personalized, relevant experiences.

CreditConvert is the first step to converting service-only customers into a part of a dealership's sold database. The financial insight 700Credit provides is one piece of the puzzle for AutoAlert to create a comprehensive view of a dealership's service conquest customers. With this insight, dealers are better able to meet customers' needs, build greater loyalty, and drive retention.

"The service lane is an incredible, but often overlooked, opportunity for sales and customer growth," says Julian Johnston, AutoAlert's VP of Innovation and Platform Philosophy. "700Credit unlocks the door for AutoAlert to build relevant connections in the service drive with their service conquest customers. Pair that with AutoAlert's Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform, and these former service-only customers now become lifelong advocates for the dealership."

"Prescreen data allows dealers to provide customers with payment quotes in the service lane," notes Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "By pulling soft-pull data in the service lane, dealers can identify vehicles that are in a good equity position or have high interest rates, so they can put customers in a new vehicle at lower rates, potentially lowering their monthly payments. Soft-pull data is particularly useful for conquest customers when the vehicle in service was not purchased at that store."

About AutoAlert

Since 2002, AutoAlert has continuously innovated, evolving from a single software program to a full customer experience system. Today, our purpose-built automotive intelligence platform leverages multiple patents to deliver insight-driven outcomes and connect OEM, captive finance, and dealer operations to engage customers in a meaningful way.

Visit us at www.autoalert.com.

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance products and prescreen services. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, dealer-facing prescreen and consumer-facing pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Identity Verification solutions, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit 700credit.com.

