AutoAlert Promotes Johnston as Part of Growth Initiative

"I have worked with Julian for almost 10 years and have to come realize that he has a unique perspective on the multi-generational marketplace we have found ourselves in, as well as a remarkable way of connecting the dots that help our dealerships navigate these waters," Dullea said. "He has already had a tremendous impact on our company, and I look forward to continue working closely with him going forward."

An active player in the development of AutoAlert's CXM platform -- released at NADA earlier this year -- Johnston will officially move into a leadership role to help drive the company's goal of building an automotive platform for the future. CXM is a predictive and proactive view of automotive, with a single platform that collects aggregate data, analyzes and predicts customer needs, and then communicates those needs to the customer on behalf of a dealership.

"Consumer expectations are moving faster than ever, and dealerships are forced to react to that moving target, which makes our goal as a partner to not only provide dealers with an immediate ROI, but to look into the future and make sure we are arming our dealers with the tools they need to have continued success going forward," Johnston said. "I am incredibly excited to continue to play a role in that mission."

Johnston previously held the position of Senior Director of Product Consulting and Sales. He joined AutoAlert in 2015 as Director of Product Consultants after holding management positions at Fuzecast and VinSolutions, a Cox Automotive company. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and attended UCLA's Anderson School of Management.

About AutoAlert

A pioneer in data mining and new-client engagement, AutoAlert was founded in 2002 and now leads the automotive industry in data mining, communication platforms, and other software solutions. AutoAlert's technology bridges the communication gap between a dealership's management, employees, and customers, creating high-quality sales opportunities, increased gross margin, and improved customer retention.

Visit www.autoalert.com to learn more about AutoAlert's software solutions for growing and supporting dealerships.

For more information, contact Ryan Rigdon, AutoAlert's Senior Director of Strategy & Execution, at ryan.rigdon@autoalert.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoalert-promotes-johnston-as-part-of-growth-initiative-300638416.html

SOURCE AutoAlert, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autoalert.com

