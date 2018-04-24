AutoAlert Promotes Shawn Morse to VP of Sales

"With our CXM Platform, we believe we've built something unlike anything this industry has ever seen, and truthfully it couldn't have been released at a better time," says Favero. "As with any new technology, education is key, and Shawn's proven record of simplifying what could be complex makes him the perfect leader for our sales organization."

Morse has worked with AutoAlert CEO Mike Dullea and team at several other companies, including being a key leader in the sales organizations at VinSolutions and MotoFuze.

"Having worked with Mike in the past, I have an understanding of how both the technology and the organization can change quickly," says Morse. "My goal has always been to make the complex simple, so our sales teams can educate our dealers on the changing generations and how to communicate with them to help dealers find, sell, and keep customers more profitably."

"The promotion is an extension of AutoAlert's continued excellence in making sure that dealerships are educated on what it takes to remain competitive in the future marketplace," AutoAlert CEO Mike Dullea said.

Morse joined AutoAlert in December 2016 as Director of Sales and was promoted to his senior director post in July 2017. During that time, the company's revenue growth and network of dealerships has increased exponentially.

­Morse was formerly Senior Vice President of Software Solutions at National Credit Center and Sales Director at VinSolutions, a Cox Automotive company.

About AutoAlert

A pioneer in data mining and new-client engagement, AutoAlert was founded in 2002 and now leads the automotive industry in data mining, communication platforms, and other software solutions. AutoAlert's technology bridges the communication gap between a dealership's management, employees, and customers, creating high-quality sales opportunities, increased gross margin, and improved customer retention.

Visit www.autoalert.com to learn more about AutoAlert's software solutions for growing and supporting dealerships.

For more information, contact Ryan Rigdon, AutoAlert's Senior Director of Strategy & Execution, at ryan.rigdon@autoalert.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autoalert-promotes-shawn-morse-to-vp-of-sales-300635500.html

SOURCE AutoAlert, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.autoalert.com

