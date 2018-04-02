AutoAlert Teams With Conversica In Ongoing API Push

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAlert, in keeping its promise of an open API to integrate all vendors in automotive, has announced a new partnership with the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered sales assistant, Conversica.

This development brings together two former VinSolutions executives in Mike Dullea, former CEO of VinSolutions and current CEO of AutoAlert, and David Marod, former Sales Executive of VinSolutions, and current Automotive Industry General Manager at Conversica.

The partnership connects two companies that are both on the cutting edge when it comes to using big data as the engine in connecting dealers with their customers in an automated, yet highly personalized, way.

Within AutoAlert's CXM platform lies a predictive-analytics algorithm model that the company has been utilizing for over 13 years. The same can be said for Conversica's AI-powered sales assistant that has learned from millions of customer conversations.

"The thing about programs like Conversica's, is that they get smarter with every touchpoint and transaction, making our AI engine smarter today than it was yesterday, last month, or last year — obviously the same can be said for AutoAlert and its predictive analytic algorithm," Marod said.

AutoAlert can pinpoint the best opportunities within a dealership's customer base, ensuring that it is sending the right message, to the right customer, at the right time. Conversica's sales assistant can automatically reach out and communicate that message.

"We have always been aware that the amount of opportunities we create out of our dealerships' DMS database can be overwhelming at times," Dullea said. "This is why we put some much emphasis on automated communication. At the same time, we never want to lose sight of the ultimate goal, which is providing customers with the best shopping experience possible. That is why the partnership with Conversica makes so much sense for our dealers."

This partnership becomes particularly beneficial for dealerships that understand the importance of maintaining consistent relationships with their current customers. It is particularly important in the tumultuous world caused by the high turnover that has plagued the automotive industry for years. Dealerships don't currently have the additional headcount available to handle such a task.

The announcement is the second in as many weeks, indicating how quickly the team at AutoAlert is willing to move to integrate its CXM platform with strategic partners.

"We have drawn much of our inspiration from Salesforce and its AppExchange," Dullea said. "Vendors from other verticals are much more willing to integrate with each other for the betterment of their customers, and Salesforce is a prime example of that. We want to be the first to offer that same level of collaboration with all vendors in the automotive space."

About AutoAlert

A pioneer in data mining and new client engagement, AutoAlert was founded in 2002 and now leads the automotive industry in data-mining, communication platforms, and other software solutions. AutoAlert's technology bridges the communication gap between a dealership's management, employees, and customers, creating high-quality sales opportunities, increased gross margin, and improved customer retention.

Visit www.autoalert.com to learn more about AutoAlert's software solutions for growing and supporting dealerships.

About Conversica

Conversica is the leader in AI-powered business conversations and the only provider of AI-driven lead engagement software for the automotive industry. The flagship Conversica® AI Sales Assistant helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying, and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Used by more than 1,000 companies worldwide, Conversica's sales assistants are built on a proven AI platform integrating natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), and machine learning (ML) capabilities and engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital and is headquartered in Foster City, Calif.

