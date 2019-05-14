AutoAlert's One-to-One Intelligent Marketing Wins Communicator Award

"We are extremely proud to recognize the work received in the 25th Annual Communicator Awards. This class of entries we received this season embodies the ever-evolving marketing and communications industry," said Derek Howard, Director of the AIVA. "On behalf of the Academy, I'd like to applaud the entrants this season for their dedication to producing outstanding content as they continue to push the envelope of creativity."

Consumers today have more information than ever coming at them. One-to-One helps make communications from automotive dealerships stand out through its proven multipoint marketing campaigns, delivering personalized messages backed by advanced data analytics. This results in increased dealership visits, increased profitable sales, and increased brand loyalty illustrated by detailed ROI reports.

"This is tremendous recognition for AutoAlert's One-to-One Marketing team. The automotive direct-to-consumer marketing space is highly competitive, so we set out to differentiate our product with basic principles that will continue to be disruptive to the traditional time-based marketing so many dealerships waste valuable human resources and marketing budget for," said Denis Sovik, AutoAlert's Senior Director of Performance Management, Key Accounts. "I am so proud of the many talented people who have made the One-to-One Marketing platform what it is today. Thank you, AIVA, for this award."

With One-to-One Intelligent Marketing part of AutoAlert's global initiatives plan, the design team is currently configuring the marketing campaigns for consumers in Canada, France, and the UK.

AutoAlert is widely known as an innovator and originator in the automotive software space. Its Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform has revolutionized the dealership-customer relationship, creating direct opportunities for meaningful connections and seamless experiences both online and offline.

Founded in 2002, AutoAlert quickly became known as a leader in equity-mining, data-mining, and trade-cycle management solutions. Now, AutoAlert is "Building for the Future," with the advent of a.i. (automotive intelligence), pushing CXM beyond anything the industry has ever seen or utilized. AutoAlert's unceasing innovation and pursuit of a better way for dealerships and OEMs to do business has led to the development of the most agile, effective software solutions in the marketplace.

