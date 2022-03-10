AutoAp and WarrCloud Announce Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoAp, Inc., the industry's leading Recall as a Service (RaaS) provider, and WarrCloud, the unparalleled automated warranty processing provider, have entered into a joint agreement to offer their dealership customers increased efficiency, profitability, risk mitigation and revenue generation.

WarrCloud's dealership customers will be encouraged to use AutoAp's suite of automated safety recall services, while AutoAp's customers will be encouraged to use WarrCloud's advanced warranty processing services.

AutoAp offers the industry's most accurate and timely safety recall information to help dealers during trade-ins and auctions, fully automated monitoring, reporting and business intelligence for vehicles in inventory, compliance with recall disclosure and loaner regulations and an average 10x ROI from increased recall repair and associated service revenue.

WarrCloud's automated warranty processing services provide accuracy and access to WarrCloud's Certified Warranty Professionals. WarrCloud offers dealerships and groups higher claim reimbursements, faster processing, and a cost savings of over 60% versus traditional or outsourced warranty processing.

"WarrCloud is pleased to partner with one of the industry's leading providers of safety recall solutions," said Jim Roche, WarrCloud Founder and CEO. "AutoAp's accuracy and timeliness will give our dealers the ability to reduce their liability and increase their warranty volume reimbursement revenue, while saving time and money. It is a natural fit with our warranty processing services."

Dealers and their customers are at risk due to the 30% error rates observed in the National Highway Transportation Administration (NHTSA) and the significant delays in NHTSA's – and even the OEMs' – recall publication timelines. Many recalls are delayed for months. According to AutoAp research, more than 20% of all vehicles on the road have at least one open safety recall.

AutoAp has solved this inherent industry problem with advanced processing that helps dealers find otherwise missed recalls.

"We are honored to work with the ground-breaking industry service provider, WarrCloud," said Mark Paul, AutoAp's Founder and CEO. "We feel that not only are our and WarrCloud's dealership clients like-minded when it comes to selecting partners that are truly focused on their success, but that WarrCloud's services, in conjunction with AutoAp's services will result in the best possible combination of benefits and profitable operations for recalls and warranty repairs."

Interested dealerships may contact AutoAp at [email protected] or 503-951-6150 and WarrCloud at (833) 317-1554or [email protected] to learn more.

About WarrCloud

WarrCloud provides proprietary machine learning enabled software that assists franchise automotive dealerships and OEMs by streamlining and automating the otherwise complex and costly process of warranty claims administration between the parties. WarrCloud currently services the North American market, where clients report on average cost savings in excess of 50%. For more information contact [email protected].

About AutoAp

AutoAp, Inc., a Beaverton, Ore., based company helps clients increase profitability, decrease liability and reduce customers'/drivers' risks, with the industry's most comprehensive, accurate and timely safety recall solutions. The company provides the industry's leading safety recall management technologies to help franchised and independent auto and motorcycle dealers, automotive solutions providers, fleet management companies, corporate and government fleets and rental car companies, increase driver safety, lower liability, generate service revenue and reduce recall management costs. Find out more at www.autoap.com.

SOURCE AutoAp, Inc.