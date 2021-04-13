Autobahn, Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events Offer Day Off To All Vaccinated Employees

In March 2020, early in the pandemic, the company proactively closed all its locations. "Safety is one of our core values," says David Larson, managing partner. "Even though it negatively impacted our business, we believed that the well-being of our team members, customers, and community was so much more important. Now, with vaccines available, we want to encourage our team members to get vaccinated as soon as they are allowed to by rewarding our employees who take that proactive step."

During the pandemic, the company has offered free parties to front-line healthcare workers, and the two locations with restaurants (Accelerate in Chicago and Autobahn in Jacksonville) have provided free lunches to healthcare workers.



With Italian-made, Formula 1-inspired karts that can reach speeds up to 50 m.p.h. that race around the fun and challenging Grand Prix style courses, Autobahn Indoor Speedway has become one of the nation's most popular attractions. The speedway utilizes zero-emission electric karts that accelerate faster than their noisier, gas-powered counterparts.

The company provides racing technique instruction to newbies and offers competitive leagues to more seasoned drivers. There are even Junior Karts (with a little slower speeds) suitable for the younger crowd if they are at least 48" tall.

Since the speedway is indoors, the weather is not a factor. The indoor facility is heat/cooled and kept at a comfortable temperature year round. Sodas and snacks are available for refreshment between races.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway offers the popular "Arrive & Drive" race format, assigning racers to one of the upcoming races and requiring no reservations. Up to 10 drivers will compete in each race to set the fastest lap times.

Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events operates entertainment centers in Jacksonville, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; the Washington, DC area (one in Sterling/Dulles, Virginia, one in Manassas Mall, Virginia); Baltimore, Maryland (one in Jessup/BWI, Maryland, one in White Marsh, Maryland); Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; New York (Palisades Center); and Birmingham, Alabama. Sister track Accelerate Indoor Speedway is in Chicago/Mokena, Illinois.

About Autobahn Indoor Speedway:

Autobahn Indoor Speedway is a premier indoor karting, axe throwing, and virtual reality/arcade center. The European style go-karting takes place in state-of-the-art facilities nationwide. The Grand Prix style provides a real racing experience. Racers take to the tracks in unique, high-speed electric Italian pro-karts. These F1 inspired karts reach speeds of up to 50 mph. Racers can even qualify for the American E-Kart Championship, the first indoor, electric karting series. Through league play, competitive axe throwers can qualify for the World Axe Throwing Championship. The attractive, upscale facility has the latest technology and is ideal for corporate events, team building, fundraisers, and competition racing events. For more information, visit: www.AutobahnSpeed.com .

