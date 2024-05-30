Autobiographer Launches Groundbreaking Generative AI Storytelling App, Partners with Award-Winning Journalist Katie Couric

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Autobiographer, the first-of-its-kind generative artificial intelligence storytelling app, debuts on The App Store (Apple) with a mission to empower people to discover, preserve, and tell their memories and life stories.

Autobiographer revolutionizes the way we capture and share our most cherished memories, taking users on a journey of self-reflection through authentic conversation while democratizing the ability to have a personal biographer in the palm of your hand.

Marking its official launch and underscoring the importance of every individual's story, Autobiographer has signed a landmark partnership with award-winning journalist and #1 New York Times bestselling author Katie Couric. Couric's adaptability across various media platforms and her commitment to inclusivity have profoundly enriched the landscape of modern journalism. Autobiographer's collaboration with Katie Couric highlights the app's dedication to exceptional storytelling.

"Everyone has a story to tell," said Matt Bowman, Autobiographer co-founder and CEO. "We created Autobiographer to help people discover, preserve, and share their unique life experiences. Our app is like having a personal biographer in your pocket, ready to listen and capture your most meaningful moments."

Autobiographer's genuine, adaptive dialogue allows users to preserve their legacies like never before. Users simply talk with their Autobiographer Guide in the app, which listens attentively, engages thoughtfully, and crafts their unique conversations into written stories. The app securely stores and assembles these precious memories, allowing users to refine, customize, and share their life stories with loved ones.

"I've always believed in the power of storytelling to connect us and inspire us," said Katie Couric. "Autobiographer is doing something remarkable by making it easy for anyone to capture their life story. I'm thrilled to partner with them and empower more people to preserve their stories."

Autobiographer combines cutting-edge generative AI, voice interfaces, and robust privacy tools in an unprecedented way. Powered by Anthropic's Claude 3, the app's Guide employs a proprietary question-asking architecture to foster an insatiable curiosity about a user's life, creating a uniquely personalized experience. By leveraging Apple's unmatched on-device security, including FaceID and iCloud encryption, Autobiographer ensures that user stories remain fiercely protected, with data never stored beyond individual sessions.

The Autobiographer app is now available for download through The App Store (Apple). For a $199 per year subscription, users can enjoy unlimited conversations, secure lifetime storage, and the ability to create up to 250 pages of content annually.

By making our complex personal histories simpler to access and share, Autobiographer aims to uncover the stories within us all. To begin telling a story today, visit The App Store on your iPhone and download Autobiographer and visit www.autobiographer.com .

About Autobiographer:

Autobiographer is a conversation-based storytelling app that helps you discover, preserve, and share your life story through authentic conversation. With each interaction, Autobiographer makes preserving your cherished memories effortless, intuitive, and fun. With an unwavering commitment to privacy and security, Autobiographer ensures your stories are securely stored through personal device encryption and only shared with the people you love. The founders' guiding belief is that the world's best stories are within us, they just haven't been discovered yet.

