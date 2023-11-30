Autoblog announces Mercedes-Benz Dolby Atmos sound system as its 2023 Technology of the Year

DETROIT, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Autoblog announces its 2023 Technology of the Year Award, honoring the Mercedes-Benz Dolby Atmos audio.

The system earned the most votes from the Autoblog editorial team after rigorous testing this year, edging out the BMW 7 Series' Theater Screen, Ford Mustang's Remote Rev, Ford Super Duty's tailgate rear backup camera/sensors and Honda Pilot's removable middle seat.

"The silky sound of the Mercedes-Benz Dolby Atmos system enhances the in-car experience and is a signpost for the future of car audio," Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore said. "Mercedes and Dolby have created a system that makes listening to music more immersive and deeply satisfying. More than just a flashy sound system in an expensive car, Mercedes Dolby Atmos is what music should sound like in cars of the future."

Autoblog editors test and evaluate the latest technologies in new cars over the course of the year, culminating with a group test in October, where the finalists were graded on their significance, how well they work and their "wow" factor.

The Autoblog Technology of the Year Award was first presented in 2013. Previous winners include tech featured on vehicles from Ford, Tesla, Cadillac, Chevy and Kia.

Please visit: Autoblog 's Technology of the Year Award for more information.

About Autoblog

Founded in 2004, Autoblog is a leading destination for car news, reviews and car buying resources. The editorial staff is based in Michigan and has editors and correspondents covering the auto business across the United States and in Europe. With a mission to "Obsessively Cover the Auto Industry" Autoblog is a daily must read for enthusiasts, car buyers and industry watchers around the world. Autoblog is owned by Yahoo, a media and technology company.

