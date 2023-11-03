Autoblog names Mazda Iconic SP top Editors' Pick at Japan Mobility Show

DETROIT, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoblog, a leading car news, reviews and shopping site, has named the Mazda Iconic SP its top Editors' Pick from the Japan Mobility Show.

The Iconic SP, a stylish concept car with callbacks to Mazda's legendary RX-7 sports car, won the most votes from our editorial team.

"In a show with a decidedly sports-car theme, the Mazda Iconic SP stole our hearts as a swoopy modern day interpretation of the RX-7," Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore said. "With pop-up headlights, a hybrid rotary powertrain and equal weight distribution, the Iconic illustrates how a future RX-7 could take shape."

Auto shows are a pillar of Autoblog's editorial coverage, and the site has been covering shows around the world since 2004. The event, formerly known as the Tokyo Motor Show, is Japan's leading automotive exhibition.

The Iconic SP was the top vote getter from the show, followed by the Honda Prelude, Mitsubishi D:X, Toyota EPU, Subaru Sport Mobility and Toyota Land Cruiser Se.

"The 2023 Japan Mobility Show is a massive showcase of technology for the automotive industry and beyond, and serves as a particularly fresh and exciting glimpse into the current and future state of hybrid and electric vehicles," said Senior Editor, Electric, John Beltz Snyder. "Autoblog's Editors' Picks reflect this snapshot of the automotive landscape."

In addition to naming Editors' Picks at auto shows, Autoblog awards them to top new cars, trucks, SUVs and crossovers after rigorous testing and reviews. The complete list for 2023 models has also been revealed. New vehicles are added as the Autoblog Editorial staff rates and reviews them.

