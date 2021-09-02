Autobooks Named to Crain's Detroit "Cool Places to Work in Michigan" List

DETROIT, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobooks, the Detroit-based financial technology provider that helps banks and credit unions better serve small businesses, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the best places to work in the state by Crain's Detroit Business Cool Places to Work in Michigan annual award list.

"We are incredibly proud of the culture at Autobooks,and to be recognized like this is a real honor," said Steve Robert, CEO of Autobooks. "This award belongs entirely to our amazing team members whose passion drives our culture and the future of our business. We're excited to welcome even more folks to the Autobooks family as we continue to grow."

The statewide list, now in its ninth year, is produced by Best Companies Group (BCG) of Harrisburg, Pa. on behalf of Crain's. The list aims to identify and honor the best businesses, nonprofits and government entities, based on employee feedback. Competition is voluntary and judged through an employer-provided questionnaire and confidential employee surveys to measure "coolness" factors such as advancement opportunities, flextime and telecommuting options, and an understanding of the company's long-term strategy.

This year, Autobooks announced a $25 million Series B round to scale their small business payment and invoicing solution, used by banks and credit unions with assets ranging from $50 million to $350 billion. They also recently celebrated an expanded partnership with Jack Henry's Banno platform to embed Autobooks directly into the Banno Digital Platform, used by 500 community banks and credit unions and 5 million-plus individual users. The fintech will also be participating in the inaugural SMBanking Forward small business banking forum this October alongside industry experts from Bottomline, Jack Henry, nbkc, Q2 and more.

Autobooks is an equal opportunity employer and offers flextime, telecommuting, casual dress code, and an entrepreneurial atmosphere. Open positions can be found at autobooks.co/careers .

About Autobooks:

Detroit-based Autobooks is a financial technology provider that helps small businesses across the country send professional online invoices and accept digital payments directly through their financial institution. In addition to offering online payment support, Autobooks also provides accounting, bill payment and financial reporting services as part of a single platform that integrates with the financial institution.

Please visit www.autobooks.co to learn more.

SOURCE Autobooks

Related Links

http://www.autobooks.co

