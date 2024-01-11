Autobound Launches Personalization API to Help Others Build Insight-Driven AI Writers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobound, a leading AI startup revolutionizing the way salespeople conduct research and write personalized emails, today announced the launch of their public-facing API. This groundbreaking development empowers other companies to launch their own insight-driven AI writers faster.

Autobound's API generates highly personalized and relevant emails in seconds. All it requires is the email address or LinkedIn URL of the seller and the prospect. "Our API then outputs an email so personalized that it appears to have taken 10 minutes to write," said Daniel Wiener, Autobound Co-Founder and CEO.

The API leverages real-time company and person-level insights from across the web, including news, LinkedIn activity, market trends, financials, podcast mentions, tech-used, shared experiences, and more.

"Product teams building AI writers gain a significant advantage working with us. The insight data we pump through our system might otherwise take 10 engineers 2 years to develop, we've been working on our platform for 5 years now. Generative AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and time is every company's most valuable asset if they want to stay relevant," added Wiener.

The API's offers customization, allowing users to specify the writing style (such as "CXO Pitch") and the type of content outputted. It can generate LinkedIn connection requests, 1-line ice breakers, call scripts, and even offers a "custom" option where the type of content can be requested in a prompt-like manner.

Autobound's API is already being used by enterprise sales and marketing technology companies, some of which have built and launched their own writers in under 2 weeks. The API is priced under a credit model, where credits are consumed for each output generated.

Last year, Autobound raised $4 million from investors including Dundee VC, AIX ventures, Henry Schuck, and the USC Marshall Venture Fund.

Autobound invites product managers in B2B SaaS to explore the possibilities of their new API. To obtain an API key and start building on Autobound's API, visit www.autobound.ai/api.

About Autobound

Autobound is a leading generative AI startup revolutionizing B2B sales. Autobound's AI Email Assistant enables salespeople to craft hyper-personalized emails instantly, significantly boosting reply rates. With integrations into Outreach, Salesloft, Gmail, and LinkedIn, Autobound delivers key insights and email suggestions that save valuable time. Recognized three times as the #1 Most Likely to Recommend on G2, Autobound is trusted by sellers from over 2,500 companies globally.

