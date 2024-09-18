autobrush Makes History as the First U-Shaped Toothbrush to Earn the Coveted American Dental Association Seal

The Innovative Brand, Backed By Clinical Testing and Trusted by Dentists, Announces Official Stamp of Approval

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- autobrush , the first of its kind U-shaped toothbrush that has pioneered groundbreaking technology to disrupt the $ 10B toothbrush industry, proudly announces today that it has earned the prestigious American Dental Association (ADA) Seal. This historic achievement establishes autobrush as the leading automatic toothbrush on the market, combining innovation, clinical efficacy, and trust from dental professionals to transform the way people brush their teeth.

This announcement marks a major milestone for autobrush, establishing it as the premiere automatic toothbrush on the market. Utilizing dental grade LED Technology to clean and whiten teeth, autobrush's innovative patented technology and design cleans all teeth in as little as 30 seconds and is proven to outperform traditional toothbrushes. The product is clinically proven to remove up to 82% more plaque from hard-to-reach areas, reduces gingivitis by up to 45% and provides up to 5.1 times better cleaning than manual toothbrush. With clinically tested nylon bristles and a 30-second brushing cycle, it solves the common problem of inadequate brushing time, which can lead to health issues later on. autobrush's patented design not only cleans all teeth in as little as 30 seconds with dental-grade LED technology but also provides an unmatched user experience, making brushing easier and more effective for everyone, from kids to the elderly. The ADA seal cements autobrush as a trailblazer in the outdated dental market, validating that its technology lives up to its promises.

"I envision a future where brushing teeth is transformed, and autobrush® is at the forefront of that change. Earning the trust of dentists has been a priority, and we've achieved that through rigorous clinical trials—three times over," explains Founder and CEO Christopher Lander. "Securing the ADA seal is a monumental achievement. It signifies that our product is not only effective and safe but also opens the door to new possibilities. This recognition is incredibly meaningful to all of us at autobrush®—it's a defining moment where the dental field is finally experiencing the innovation and disruption it has been waiting for. We're not just changing how people brush their teeth; we're improving lives one smile at a time."

autobrush® was founded with a mission to revolutionize the age-old routine of brushing teeth, bringing a fresh, tech-forward approach to an area that has seen little innovation for centuries. Founder Christopher Lander devoted six years to meticulously designing and refining the product. What began as a simple idea evolved into a breakthrough tool, particularly beneficial for the elderly and individuals with disabilities. autobrush® not only reduces the need for manual dexterity but also offers a more efficient and accessible brushing experience, making it ideal for children or anyone facing challenges in maintaining oral hygiene.

ABOUT autobrush®

autobrush® was created to make high-quality, innovative dental care accessible to everyone. The brand is continuously investing in new technologies to radically disrupt and improve the dental care industry by making it easier, faster and more effective for all – especially for those with unique needs.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION

The ADA's mission is to help dentists succeed and support the advancement of the health of the public.

They advocate for public health by focusing on crucial issues such as access to care, the rules and regulations that surround the practice of dentistry and much more. The ADA is the source for the latest research on oral health, along with helpful practice guidelines, data on industry trends and a host of practical programs that support personal health and success.

